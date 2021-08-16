Which submersible car should GTA Online players spring for, Stromberg or Toreador?

GTA Online's vehicle roster has gone from grounded in reality to absolutely absurd. Over the years, Rockstar Games has shifted away from simply making cars that resemble real-life icons to a more sci-fi approach. Since its launch in 2013, GTA Online has seen the addition of jetpacks, flying bikes, tanks and now even submersible cars. The two strongest contenders in this category are the Toreador and the Stromberg. Here's a detailed look into the pros and cons of each vehicle and their price tags.

Which is the better investment for GTA Online players? The Toreador and Stromberg compared

The Stromberg (Price: GTA $3,185,35 or $2,395,000 at trade price)

Released as part of the The Doomsday Heist update in 2017, the Stromberg was a unique prospect for players back in the day. The Stromberg is a weaponized two-door coupe that can be equipped with machine guns, a missile launcher or a torpedo launcher. The Stromberg's torpedo launcher has a 1.5 second cooldown but has the versatility to destroy targets in water or on land.

The Stromberg features a top speed of 112.75 mph, which is respectable in its own right, but pales in comparison to the Toreador.

The Toreador (Price: GTA $3,660,000)

Released in 2020 as part of the Cayo Perico heist, the Toreador is the younger, yet more refined version of the Stromberg. Right off the bat, the Toreador is superior to the Stromberg in terms of performance, as the Toreador houses rocket thrusters for increased acceleration and top speed. The Toreador is a 4 seater car that offers way more value to squads.

The $500,000 price difference between the two is well worth it as the Toreador is way more versatile in sticky situations. The rocket boosters on the Toreador come in clutch multiple times, as players can quickly and easily get out of a sticky situation. The Toreador's boosters can even be used underwater, making underwater segments much more enjoyable and quick to complete.

In terms of onboard weapons, the Toreador features the same upgrades as the Stromberg. The Toreador has a maximum top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in the game and a lot more worth it than the Stromberg.

Edited by Gautham Balaji