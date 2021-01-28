GTA 5 seems to be a game that won't step away from the limelight any time soon and continues to dominate the conversation around videogames. Whether it be because of a new update in GTA Online, a celebrity cameo, or the resurgence and evolution of a classic meme from the game, GTA 5 reigns supreme.

One amusing bit from the game recently became viral yet again and pushed the game back into the mainstream. This meme resulted from a hilarious cutscene that plays out during the early moments in the Story Mode between fan-favorite Lamar Davis and Franklin Clinton.

After being rejected entry into Franklin's "crib," Davis unloads an absolutely devastating verbal barrage on his friend, leaving him speechless.

Davis is, hands down, one of the wittiest characters in video games' history. A lot of the character's charm boils down to the remarkable performance of actor, rapper, and comedian Gerald "Slink" Johnson.

Who plays Lamar Davis in GTA 5?

Davis' character was one that carefully tip-toed the line between funny and annoying. It has come to the point where his character is impossible to dislike, and he is always an entertaining presence.

Johnson has made his career in comedy and acting, with some of his work on the sitcom "Black Jesus." The actor has a prolific background in film and television.

But GTA 5 was the first video game project for Johnson. Safe to say that he hit it out of the park. Davis, underneath all the jokes and rhythmic verbal takedowns, is a complex character.

As someone who does not wish for a life outside of the hood, Davis is a stark contrast to his best friend Franklin Clinton, who wants to quit the gang warfare antics of the Chamberlain Gangster Families.

The dynamic between the two friends in GTA 5 made for some of the hilarious moments in the game and provided a ton of depth to the game's story.

In a hilarious nod to the meme, Johnson and Shawn "Solo" Fontento (Franklin) recently reprised their roles from GTA 5 to re-enact the iconic scene from the game, the animations, and shot composition.