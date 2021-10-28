Who are the three models featured on GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition posters?

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition has been showcased through a gameplay trailer, and its cover art has been unveiled as well. Rockstar seems to have brought back three popular cover girls from the old games - Misty, Rochell'le, and one of The Twins. This article goes into detail about these characters and what their roles are in the games, if any.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition - Who are the cover girls featured in the new game?

The cover art for the new remastered GTA trilogy can be seen in the thumbnail for the trailer. Players can also check it out from the official website for the Definitive Edition trilogy (link here). On the left hand side is one of The Twins, in the center is Misty, and on the right is Rochell'le.

One of The Twins

The Twins' appearance in cover arts do not match with their in-game models (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Twins are two female performers and bartenders named Bella and Stella, though their real names were never revealed during GTA Vice City. One of The Twins appears on the cover of the box art and game disc, as well as on the artworks for the 10th anniversary edition. However, it is uncertain whether it is Bella or Stella. In the Definitive Edition cover, The Twin represents Vice City.

One of them appears as a private dancer in a brief sequence in the back room of the Pole Position club. This can be witnessed if the player spends $300 on private dances. After Tommy Vercetti buys the Malibu Club, the other twin works as a bartender there. They are often considered one of the franchise's most popular promotional cover girls.

Misty

Misty in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Misty is a minor character appearing in GTA 3 and Advance, with a cameo appearance in Vice City. However, she has been made famous by her depiction on the game's cover and entry screen. Misty's design is cartoonish in comparison to all other cover girls throughout the GTA series, and it hardly resembles how she appears in the game.

She appears in several missions throughout GTA 3 and Advance, and is featured as a selectable parent for the protagonist in GTA Online. On the new cover art for the Definitive Edition trilogy, she represents GTA 3. Like The Twins, she has also become synonymous with the game and is seen as somewhat of a mascot.

Rochell'le

Rochell'e doesn't appear in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rochell'le is a well-known R&B and Hip Hop artist in the GTA 3D Universe. She, like the many other ladies included in GTA artworks, is only seen as a backdrop and is not seen in GTA San Andreas during gameplay. Fans have suggested that Rochell'e is modelled on real-life singer Mariah Carey, who had a career track similar to Rochell'e's.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Her name is also a spoof of Michel'le, an R&B musician with a similar unusual spelling. Her detailed backstory can be found on Rockstar Games' promotional site Forgotten Legends of West Coast Rap. According to the description on this website, she is supposedly related to Madd Dogg, a major character in the game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod