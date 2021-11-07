Why doesn’t Claude talk in the GTA Trilogy?

Many fans can't fathom why Claude is unable to speak in the GTA Trilogy.

GTA games are known for their memorable characters and motivations, so having a silent protagonist goes against that. It's a concept that makes more sense when one looks at Rockstar Games' reasoning for this gameplay decision.

GTA 3 came out in 2001. It was a time when Rockstar Games was making a risky decision by transitioning from 2D to 3D and making an open-world game.

It's easy to criticize the decision today, but there is some sound logic behind why Rockstar Games chose to make Claude silent.

Claude doesn't talk in the GTA Trilogy due to other priorities

Claude is unlikely to speak in the GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games already answered many players wondering why Claude doesn't speak in GTA 3. The following excerpt from a Q&A back on 15 December 2011, provides more context:

"So we decided that the game's protagonist would not talk, partly to aid people identifying with him, but mostly because we had so many other problems to solve and this did not seem like a major issue."

That's a small portion of the overall answer, as the rest of it talks about the time period and how they were transitioning to an open-world game in 2001.

Claude, as he appears on the Nintendo Switch port of the GTA Trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

A voiced protagonist only became a conscious decision by Rockstar Games when GTA Vice City came around. Thus, players can see two of the three GTA Trilogy protagonists speaking, but not Claude.

Other 3D games had limited to no voice acting around the time GTA 3 came out. Thus, it's strange primarily to fans who look at it in a vacuum and compare it to later games in the series.

Claude stands out as a silent protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

Typically, silent protagonists in the modern era are for characters that player can use as a self-insert. In those types of games, one would have several choices that affect both the storyline and what happens to the protagonist.

Unfortunately, the GTA Trilogy isn't going to be one of those types of games. So those wondering why Claude doesn't speak in it will have to remember that it's a remake of a classic title.

Claude in the GTA Trilogy

Claude appears in two of the GTA Trilogy titles, and he doesn't speak in either of them. CJ even references it by calling him a "snake without a tongue."

As the GTA Trilogy's trailer has shown all of the voice-acting remaining the same, one can deduce that Claude will still be silent in it. In GTA 3, all of the characters around Claude speak; he's simply there to carry on their acts.

He grunts, but never utters a word or says something intelligible for the player to understand.

A trailer for GTA 3 had somebody say, "Get out of the car," as Claude hijacks a random pedestrian. However, this line is being reused from GTA 2, and it doesn't show up in the final version in any way.

Thus, players shouldn't expect Claude to say it in the GTA Trilogy, either. The trailer came from the official E3 2001 Promotional Disc, so it isn't faked.

