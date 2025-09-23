Why Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 is better than Playboy X

Having to choose between Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 and Playboy X in the mission The Holland Play is one of the game's major highlights and a turning point. Both Dwayne and Playboy X offer different experiences in Niko's life, but when you look at all the rewards and the story comparing each path, the former proves to be the better choice.

Ad

Read on to learn more about why Dwayne's decision will serve you better in the game.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Why choosing Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 over Playboy X makes sense

Playboy X’s side of the choice

Playboy X in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Playboy X is ambitious, flamboyant, and wants to reshape himself as a mogul. When he asks Niko to kill his former mentor, Dwayne, it seems less about survival and more about eliminating someone who does not align with his idea of success.

Ad

Trending

If players go along with Playboy’s request and kill Dwayne, the immediate reward is $25,000. It’s a tempting sum in theory, but in GTA 4, money doesn’t stretch far. Unlike later entries like GTA 5, there are no properties to buy, no stock market to invest in, and limited customization. Beyond weapons, ammo, and cab rides, the payout doesn’t feel life-changing.

To make matters worse, Playboy scolds Niko for killing Dwayne, even though it was his idea in the first place. After that, he cuts ties entirely. No friendship, no extra missions, and no long-term benefit. All you’re left with is cash that doesn’t have much use.

Ad

Also read: Ex-Rockstar dev says GTA 4 PS5 port "won't be easy"

Dwayne’s side of the choice

Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Choosing to kill Playboy X instead is much tougher, as he’s surrounded by armed bodyguards. Moreover, getting to him isn’t simple. But once the job is done, the long-term payoff is far greater. This is what you get:

Ad

Playboy’s apartment: Niko inherits Playboy’s luxury pad in Algonquin. It becomes a new safehouse where you can save progress.

Niko inherits Playboy’s luxury pad in Algonquin. It becomes a new safehouse where you can save progress. Friendship with Dwayne: After Playboy’s death, Dwayne stays in touch. Unlike Playboy, he’s genuinely grateful and will invite Niko to hang out.

After Playboy’s death, Dwayne stays in touch. Unlike Playboy, he’s genuinely grateful and will invite Niko to hang out. Backup ability: Level up Dwayne’s friendship high enough, and you unlock one of the most useful perks in the game, the ability to call in his men for backup during firefights. Having reinforcements in missions or tough street battles adds real value to Niko’s journey.

Ad

What makes choosing Dwayne’s side better, aside from the rewards, is the tone. He may be broken down from prison and haunted by the past, but his gratitude feels honest. Dwayne's arc adds emotional depth to Niko’s story, something Playboy’s hollow cash reward can’t match.

Read more: GTA 4 Cheat Codes: PC, Xbox 360, and PS3

The story itself favors Dwayne Forge in GTA 4

The way the mission plays out almost nudges the player toward siding with Dwayne. Niko openly hesitates when Playboy suggests killing him, showing discomfort that mirrors how most players feel. The latter comes off as manipulative and self-serving, while Dwayne is portrayed as a man who’s lost but still grounded.

Ad

From a storytelling angle, siding with Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 makes Niko’s decisions feel consistent with the kind of person he is – a character shaped by loyalty, gratitude, and an aversion to empty greed. The game even reinforces this through Dwayne’s ongoing friendship, which ties him back into the story in a way Playboy never does.

The real best choice

Ultimately, keeping Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 alive is the only outcome that seems really beneficial. If you choose to kill him, you will quickly lose the $25,000 Playboy offer, but his benefits will remain with you for the rest of the game. His apartment, his friendship, and his backup ability all help to lessen the burden of Niko's life and add something meaningful to the overall story.

Ad

The choice between the two characters is framed as tough, but in practice, it isn’t. Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 is better than Playboy X, both in terms of gameplay benefits and narrative weight.

Check out: Is it worth playing GTA 4 in 2025?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More