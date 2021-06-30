Why every GTA Online player should own a Master Control Terminal in their arcade

There's nothing more frustrating in GTA Online than having to painstakingly traverse the map multiple times in an hour, simply to check up and restock business with supplies.

Constantly having to switch between the Motorcycle Club and CEO business becomes a tedious task as well, when owning more than a couple businesses in each. But GTA Online has one simple solution to all these problems in the form of the Master Control Terminal.

The easiest way to track businesses in GTA Online: The Master Control Terminal

Available for purchase for $1,740,000 via the Pixel Emporium laptop, the Master Control Terminal resides in the Arcade basement and is the ultimate tool to manage businesses.

Players can manage each and every business they own, buying supplies, initiating sell missions and even sourcing both vehicle as well special cargo, right from their arcade basement. Gone are the days when players had to travel from their CEO office to their bunker and then the vehicle warehouse to simply check on their stock.

The only caveat other than the price tag is that while sell missions can be initiated for any business via the Master Control Terminal, the starting point remains the same, meaning players must travel to that respective business' location to begin moving the merchandise.

That being said, the Master Control Terminal is still of incredible value in terms of time saved and is a blessing for players with businesses scattered all over the map.

Here's a list of every business that can be controlled via the Master Control Terminal:

Nightclub

Bunker

Vehicle Cargo

Special Cargo

Air-Freight Cargo

All Motorcycle Club Businesses (Cocaine Lockup, Weed Farm, Counterfeit Cash etc)

For players who grind businesses instead of heists, the Master Control Terminal is an absolute must have to effectively manage their criminal empire.

