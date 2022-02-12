5 reasons why GTA 6 should feature an 80s Vice City setting

Most reliable GTA 6 leaks point to a modern-day Vice City as the game's setting. However, a sizable portion of the fan base still wishes for Rockstar to return to the 1980s, and there are several reasons to justify this.

This article examines a few of these reasons, demonstrating why the 80s Vice City setting would make for a better game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Why GTA 6 should be set in 80s Vice City as opposed to a modern-day one

5) Appeasing retro wave fans

Retrowave and synth-wave are terms that became synonymous with music and art in the 2010s. What initially began as a musical genre has spilled over to all art mediums. Games like the Hotline Miami series have only managed to amplify this phenomenon.

Hence, Rockstar could use this to their advantage and bring back Vice City from the 80s. Many fans have wished for a retro wave/synth-wave background score for the upcoming game. This would fit in perfectly with the 80s setting.

4) A more cinematic storyline

Some of the best mob movies ever made are all set in the past. Several GTA games have been inspired by films such as Goodfellas, Scarface, and Heat. A storyline inspired by a mob movie does not work well in a modern setting.

If Rockstar wants to use their signature movie-like narrative in GTA 6, the game must be set in the past.

3) Miami drug war

Almost all GTA fans know that Vice City is based in Miami, Florida. The 80s were turbulent times for the city due to rampant crime and corruption. During this time, the drug trade in the US was facilitated through Miami, and it involved drug cartels from South and Central America.

Rockstar has already represented this in GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories. However, an HD Universe game that revisits the same period would likely make for a much more gripping narrative.

2) 80s Miami vs modern-day Miami

Modern-day Miami has undergone drastic changes and is nowhere similar to Miami from the 80s. Many fans believe that a Vice City set in the modern age would lack the individuality it would have had if it was placed in the 80s.

The iconic neon-lit streets of the city would no longer be as familiar a sight as in the 80s version of the town. In short, a modern Vice City, according to most fans, would be just like every other American city.

1) An exceptional soundtrack

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the Vice City GTA games was their soundtrack. The in-game radio stations played countless hits from the 1980s, which was a primary reason why fans were drawn to the games.

Many players were disappointed to find out that the Definitive Edition of Vice City had removed many of the songs featured in the original.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar