Why GTA 6 release date could get postponed due to GTA Trilogy

The move to remaster the three iconic games that shaped the gaming world into GTA: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition came as a surprise to many fans and players of the franchise. Most players had been hoping that Rockstar might announce GTA 6 in one form or another, but it seems like the developers aren't quite ready yet. While GTA Trilogy is an excellent escaping pod to relive the golden era of gaming, many are now concerned that the launch of this new Trilogy will affect the development of GTA 6.

How does the launch of GTA Trilogy affect GTA 6?

It's more than eight years since GTA 5, and with the newly released remastered GTA trilogy, many fans question when GTA 6 is coming. To be clear, the GTA Trilogy is in no way affecting or preventing the development of GTA 6. Rockstar Games is a massive company with many studios under its belt. It also enjoys good connections with outside developers.

The GTA Trilogy has been developed by Grove Street Games and published by Rockstar. Grove Street Games is the same studio that created the mobile versions of the Trilogy and the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of San Andreas.

Rockstar's mainstream titles, like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, are developed by Rockstar North, who is not related to the development of the Trilogy. This means that Rockstar has kept the best resources secluded from the remastered versions, and the team must be involved in other titles (hopefully GTA 6). However, the GTA Trilogy will surely make the wait for GTA 6 longer.

This is because Rockstar would want the Trilogy to do well and reach as many households as possible. Announcing or teasing GTA 6 will harm the sales of the Trilogy, which is the last thing the publisher would want. In a recent conversation at the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference, Zelnick – with answers deciphered by VGC – shared his opinions on the future of GTA. He said,

"We take the time to make something that we think is incredibly phenomenal and we also rest titles intentionally so that there's pent-up demand for that title so that it's a special event."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is another confirmation that the wait for GTA 6 will be long-drawn, and players can expect Rockstar to continue down the same stance for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar