Why GTA Online's Air Freight Cargo is not worth it

With GTA Online's numerous businesses up for grabs, early game players must choose which businesses to opt for. While some, like the Vehicle Warehouse, are no brainers, the waters get a little murky when it comes to air cargo and the investment it takes to get a hangar.

Here's a few reasons as to why players should reconsider purchasing a hangar and saving it for later, once they have procured the superior sources of revenue in GTA Online.

Also read: 5 most effective ways to deal with griefers and annoying players in GTA Online

Why players should put off purchasing a hangar in GTA Online

The Smuggler's Run DLC brought with it Airplane Hangars that served two purposes - first as storage and customization for airplanes and helicopters and second as a hub for carrying out air freight cargo missions.

Priced anywhere between GTA $1,200,000 - $5,670,000, the hangars are a huge investment, and disappointingly enough, don't return good enough profits.

On paper, the money gained from the air freight cargo looks promising, but considering the difficulty of the missions and how unfriendly they are for solo players, players will find themselves spending 3-4 times the amount of hours to make the same amount of money as a regular cargo shipment or vehicle exports.

Another frustrating feature about hangars is that airplane customization is extremely disappointing. Charged at 1.1 million GTA dollars, most planes have little to no customization options other than paint jobs and changing the types of weaponry on board.

The only positives of the hangars are that Fort Zancudo hangars give players free access to the military base without getting a wanted level and the ability to spawn their aircraft via the interaction menu.

Whether or not the 5 million dollar investment is worth it is subjective, however, it can safely be said that players should invest in either a cargo warehouse or vehicle warehouse before buying a hangar.

Also read: 5 best bikes that players can buy for cheap in GTA Online as of 2021