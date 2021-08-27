Why Rockstar should launch GTA 6 with an online mode already in place

Rockstar Games shook the gaming industry upon the release of GTA 5, with the game breaking world records on the day of its launch. A few weeks after the release, Rockstar released GTA Online and made history yet again.

GTA Online took the chaos and insanity of the Grand Theft Auto games and gave players the ability to experience it all with their friends. It was a formula for success and it is no surprise that GTA Online went on to become one of the most popular online games right now.

It has been eight years since the release of GTA Online and the game still has a massive playerbase and is constantly updated with new content to keep players interested.

There is no doubt that GTA 6 will also feature an online mode after the success of GTA Online but the question is whether it should be released with Online at the same time or not?

Why GTA 6 should release with an Online mode

Well the answer is simple, because it will please everyone. There is a huge demographic that is only interested in the online aspect of Grand Theft Auto and is least interested in the single player mode.

On top of that, Rockstar has spent eight years refining GTA Online and adding content that has become popular with fans. One can only imagine the amount of content Rockstar can have for the launch of GTA 6 Online. The Online mode can be released with tons of vehicles, hiests, missions, properties, races, treasure hunts, etc.

This online mode, coupled with the highly anticipated single player mode, can make GTA 6's launch one of the biggest events in gaming history.

Rockstar may have delayed GTA 5 Online a week after GTA 5's release because they wanted players to experience the story mode before hopping into online, but it seems like even they know it has its own playerbase now separate from the single player.

Another possibility is that Rockstar will release GTA 6 Online as a separate game on the same day as GTA 6 so that players who only want to play online won't need to purchase the single player mode.

This concept has already been implemented for GTA 5 Online with the stand-alone version of the game coming in November 2021.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

