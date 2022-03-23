Why Rockstar should release more GTA 6 news to appease fans

Now that the Expanded and Enhanced GTA 5 is out of the picture, it's time to revisit GTA 6. Rockstar Games reactivated the hype machine around the highly-anticipated sequel by announcing the existence of a new Grand Theft Auto title at the start of the year. However, they have since returned to their usual silence regarding the upcoming game.

This was somewhat understandable considering how busy they were with the next-gen port of Grand Theft Auto 5. However, with that release out of the way, they should get back to the most important thing and announce more details about the next game in the franchise.

Rockstar should announce more details about GTA 6 in the coming months

Where can fans find the latest information on GTA 6?

Rockstar's most commonly-used means of communication with their playerbase is their Newswire website. It is here that they post details regarding their online games such as GTA Online and Red Dead Online. The website also serves as a notice board for any major Rockstar Games news.

GTA 6 was also announced on the website, in an article that focused mostly on Grand Theft Auto 5's latest next-generation port. There has been plenty of speculation over the years regarding a new Grand Theft Auto game, and Rockstar hasn't commented on any of them.

This is not uncharacteristic of them, as the company has never confirmed nor denied any leaks regarding their games. Instead, it's usually a trailer or a newswire article that states what players need to know.

A reveal trailer

The most vital thing that GTA 6 needs is a trailer. By showcasing bits and pieces of the upcoming game, a reveal trailer would appease fans and answer some of the fans' most pressing questions. There would be no more doubts about the setting for the game, including the location and timeline.

Another question that a reveal trailer could solve involves the game's graphics. The first Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer effectively showcased Los Santos by focusing on the meticulous attention to detail in the game world. A Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal trailer might easily turn out to be one of the biggest things in the video game industry this year.

However, there are many things that a trailer might fail to reveal, or deliberately hide. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5 didn't reveal the fact that there would be three playable protagonists. Rockstar could be doing the same with the next game's trailer, leaving out some vital features only for them to be revealed later on, as a surprise.

Conclusion

The last two Rockstar releases have not been too successful, and fans are getting anxious about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. The majority of them are worried about it being a disappointment like the Definitive Edition Trilogy, or underwhelming like the latest Grand Theft Auto 5 port for next-gen consoles.

Whatever the case may be, the only way for fans to make new assumptions about it is when Rockstar provides more information.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee