Why Rockstar should take inspiration from GTA San Andreas when making GTA 6

GTA 6 is highly anticipated by the community, but Rockstar Games has presented no news about its developments. Although there have been rumors and alleged leaks throughout the years, there is no telling when GTA 6 will be released.

According to community consensus, GTA San Andreas is the best GTA title that Rockstar has released. GTA San Andreas had everything it needed to be the best GTA from the series. Strong storylines, interesting characters, and memorable missions elevated the game to legendary status among hardcore gamers.

It is no surprise that the community is aching for a game as fulfilling as GTA San Andreas. It defines all the good features that make the franchise what it is today. With the growing demand for GTA 6, players hope for nothing more than getting the game up to par with GTA San Andreas.

Rockstar should add elements of GTA San Andreas in GTA 6

Players from the community complain that GTA 5 has not lived up to their expectations of character development and story. They need a strong character that they can relate to, and no game has done that better than GTA San Andreas. The story takes players through the life of CJ, and while completing the story, players learn to connect with CJ and his struggles.

Players hope to find a character as well written as Carl Johnson in the upcoming title. GTA 5 lets the players down when having an antagonist and a strong villain make or break the story.

GTA 6 should have a strong antagonist that players feel defeat. A good antagonist like Tenpenny is the standard that players look up to while playing any game from the GTA series.

Tenpenny's actions in GTA San Andreas infuriated the players and gave them a personal animosity towards the character. Players found a motive to complete the game, and many players used to stay up to get to the bottom of the story to see how CJ conquered his enemy.

Another big reason GTA 6 should take inspiration from San Andreas is the plot twist where Big Smoke and Ryder betray CJ. It was an unexpected twist to learn that these characters betrayed the Grove Street Families, supporting the rival gang.

Such a plot twist made the story more interesting. Besides the amazing missions that the story leads players to play through, the accomplices and friendship that the game showed players make the players feel like they are really a part of the game world.

GTA San Andreas created a strong connection between the players and the game, and the community looks forward to seeing that in GTA 6.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen