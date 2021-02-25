Will GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition get a release date during Thursday's State of Play?

GTA fans were in for an absolute rollercoaster of emotions all the way back in June of 2020 as the PS5 Showcase Event kicked off with the Rockstar logo.

The immediate knee-jerk reaction to the infamous logo was the assumption that it would be followed by a trailer or announcement for GTA 6. However, the trailer was actually for GTA 5's next-gen version, marketed as being an "Expanded and Enhanced Edition."

As to what sort of expansions and enhancements Rockstar has in store remains to be seen, but there is a possibility that more details would become public this Thursday.

Sony, Rockstar, and the PlayStation brand have had a long and storied association, which is the reason why Rockstar chose the PS5 Showcase Event as the place to drop the announcement for GTA 5's next-gen version.

So, it only makes sense for more announcements to follow during the State of Play Livestream scheduled for Thursday, February 25th, 2021.

GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition

The game has been announced for release for the second half of 2021, which means there is still enough time for Rockstar to hold off on an announcement.

Yet, Rockstar is currently in an incredibly positive position, with GTA and Red Dead Online witnessing the highest number of players in December since the games' launch.

The publisher would love to build on the current momentum by following up with an announcement for what could be the biggest release of this year from Rockstar.

State of Play has been home to some pretty substantial announcements, and the stream is set to include updates on previously announced titles for the PS5, perfectly setting up the stage for Rockstar.

An update on the features or new content for the Story Mode is the more optimistic of expectations, while realistically, a release date and more information on GTA Online as a standalone title is likely to take center stage.

