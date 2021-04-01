Will GTA Online receive another Heist update this year?

Heists are one of the biggest reasons why GTA Online has been able to stand the test of time against blistering competition.

In an era where the AAA gaming space is dominated by one fantastic online multiplayer game after another, GTA Online has managed to stay relevant even years after its release.

It was with 2015's Heist update that GTA Online was able to pick up momentum and snowball into the industry juggernaut it is today. Heists have become the cornerstone for the GTA Online experience, and the game has been on an upward rise ever since.

Each year sees the release of a massive title update which is usually centered around a new Heist. December 2020 saw the release of the Cayo Perico Heist, which quickly became the best way to mint money in GTA Online.

Will Rockstar Games bring a new Heist update to GTA Online this year?

As has become an annual tradition, the end of the year usually means the release of a new Heist in GTA Online.

While other online multiplayer games like Call of Duty, Fortnite and Apex Legends follow a seasonal content drop system, Rockstar Games is far more sporadic with regards to new content.

The big news coming out of the Rockstar camp this year is that GTA 5 will be brought over to next-gen consoles. Therefore, it is probably safe to assume that there might not be a summer update this year.

Last year saw the release of the Los Santos Summer Special - which was a smaller-sized update that was received relatively well.

December - New Heists

December has been the favored month for the release of new Heists such as the Diamond Casino Heist, the Doomsday Heist, and the Cayo Perico Heist.

While December might be a good bet for another Heist this year, its scale will probably be smaller than the Cayo Perico Heist. This means it won't be an entirely new location like the tropical island since Rockstar has its hands full already.

With the remaster of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online being released as a standalone title, it will be very taxing on Rockstar to release an update that is as big as Cayo Perico.