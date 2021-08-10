Will GTA's 3D era remaster be in a new engine?

As the 20-year anniversary for GTA 3 draws near, fans are anticipating a remaster announcement for the same. The rumor mill has been buzzing about a potential 3D era remaster for GTA, meaning San Andreas, Vice City and GTA 3 could return this year. The question is, will these remasters follow in the footsteps of GTA San Andreas' mobile and 360 version as a slight texture update, or will Rockstar rebuild the games from the ground up.

Why GTA's 3D era games need to be remakes and not just simple remasters

For GTA 3's 10-year anniversary, Rockstar Games applied a small visual upgrade to the game by sharpening its textures and releasing it into the wild. Since the remaster was meant for mobile devices, this upgrade was enough and players were more than happy to enjoy their favorite GTA titles on the go.

In 2021, however, times have changed and a simple port with upscaled textures just won't do. Many game design elements from the 2000s simply don't work that well in today's market and will have to change. Here are some ways this can be achieved:

Map size and scale

GTA 3 and Vice City's maps, while iconic, pale in comparison to the size and scale of Rockstar's latest and greatest GTA 5. The standard for exploration and diversity in environments has risen in leaps and bounds since the early 2000s and a GTA 3 remake will have to be scale adjusted to truly wow players.

Physics

The older GTA titles were absolutely pathbreaking for their time and Rockstar didn't let off when it came to innovation in their video games. GTA 4 was a massive breakthrough since the 3D era primarily due to its impressive physics engine. For the first time in the GTA franchise, cars deformed dynamically and each physical interaction the player had with the world was unique. For a 3D era remaster, the RAGE engine physics will have to carry over for players to feel connected to the world.

Visuals

While veterans of the franchise won't be too hung up on the graphics of the remasters, it is important to realize that Rockstar Games will be looking to bring in younger audiences to the franchise who won't be swayed by nostalgia. In this vein, these gamers will be looking for a visual experience that at least matches if not exceeds GTA 5's standard. A new engine complete with volumetric lighting, screen space reflections and subsurface scattering may prove invaluable to the success of GTA's 3D era remasters.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of its writer.

Also Read: Should GTA 6 have cross-play functionality?

Edited by Sabine Algur