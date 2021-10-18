Will the release of GTA 6 be delayed further because of the upcoming GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

Well, the speculations are finally confirmed, as Rockstar is releasing remastered versions of the 3D Universe GTA games sometime in December.

On October 8, Rockstar uploaded a teaser trailer telling fans that remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas are coming to newer generation consoles soon in a single package called Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

Fans couldn't be more thrilled about the news, but once the celebration and hype faded away, many realized that the development of the GTA Trilogy might delay GTA 6.

GTA Trilogy to affect development of GTA 6?

Before we talk about this, let's just get one thing out of the way. We don't even know that GTA 6 exists yet. There has been no confirmation from Rockstar or any reliable source that the next Grand Theft Auto game is even planned.

So it is a little premature to assume that GTA 6 is being delayed when we don't even know if development has even begun.

Now, coming back to the question, will the development of the GTA Trilogy affect the development of GTA 6? Absolutely not, as the GTA Trilogy is being developed by Rockstar Dundee, a side studio located in Scotland that doesn't handle any main projects.

All of Rockstar's main titles, like GTA and Red Dead Redemption, are developed by Rockstar North, who aren't involved in the development of the Trilogy at all. Instead, they must be spending all this time working on their next project, which is hopefully GTA 6.

Rockstar Dundee is also working on the GTA 5 ports for next-generation consoles in addition to GTA Online and Red Dead Online content, Hence, Rockstar North is not distracted by any of this and can fully focus on the next game.

Also Read

It has been three years since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, so if Rockstar is still following its release pattern for the next project, fans should expect an announcement or trailer sometime next year.

If it isn't GTA 6 then it might be a new IP or a reboot of an old series like Max Payne or Manhunt. It might also be single-player expansions of Red Dead Redemption 2 if Rockstar finally decides to listen to fans.

Edited by Ravi Iyer