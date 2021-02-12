Youtuber reveals biggest problem facing GTA Online players today

GTA Online is quite possibly one of the biggest online multiplayer games today, and Rockstar Games has done a fantastic job of keeping things interesting.

In December of 2020, it was reported that GTA Online had made more profit through microtransactions than any other period in the game's seven-year run. Rockstar is well-aware of the kind of impact the game has had and will continue to have for the foreseeable future.

However, there seems to be a quick-developing rot at the core of the game that is ruining more than just the in-game session for players.

Quite recently, Take-Two Interactive went on the offensive and shut down a cheat service for GTA Online with legal action.

Yet, according to YouTuber Gypsy, the problem at the core of GTA Online is much larger than a singular cheat service.

Youtuber reveals GTA Online's biggest problem that is ruining more than just the game experience for many

Rockstar Games implements a Peer-to-Peer network for hosting GTA Online, and one player is assigned as the host of a session.

Cheaters have been able to exploit this system by enabling God Mode and other cheats to have an unfair advantage over the rest of the playing field. Gypsy, in his videos, counts this as only the starting point of the larger issue.

A cheat menu is essentially a software that players can spend real money to acquire. They can then use it to enable all sorts of unfair exploits in GTA Online. Take-Two recently shut down a cheat service, but the point of Gypsy's video is to look at the larger problem at hand.

Cheat menus allowing users to reveal personal information of others in the session

In the video, Gypsy details that the cheat menus and software are able to grant its users access to other players' IP addresses and mess with their game sessions. This allows the user to hop onto another player's session in GTA Online without an invite and cause their game to malfunction.

Hackers have been using menus and hacks to perform activities such as:

Destroy Personal Vehicles to bankrupt players with Insurance Premiums Force the player to be put into the Bad Sport category of players Gain Access to their Rockstar ID

The last of these activities seems to be the biggest issue in Rockstar's security system, according to Gypsy. He theorizes that Rockstar allegedly removed the insurance fees on the recovery of Personal Vehicles in order to combat this very issue in the game.

He went on to provide further examples of Rockstar attempting to combat these issues with fixes to its security systems and in-game options. Even Speedrunners and other streamers have been wary of playing GTA 5 or Online, as not even the Story Mode session was impervious to these attacks.

Gypsy goes into great detail regarding these issues and implores Take-Two and Rockstar to crack down aggressively on hackers and cheaters.

Having their information at risk should be extremely worrying for Rockstar fans.