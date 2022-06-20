7 Health Benefits of Chives

Chives are edible flowering plants closely related to onions, shallots, garlic, leeks, and scallions. They are most commonly used as a seasoning or garnishing for foods like baked potatoes or deviled eggs.

This excellent herb is an incredible source of dietary fiber, vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, folate, flavonoids, and small amounts of calcium, phosphorus, and potassium.

The nutrients mentioned above have the potential to reduce the risk of cancer, improve heart health, treat inflammation, improve digestive health, and strengthen bones, among other benefits.

Chives are an edible flowering plant closely related to onions, shallots, garlic, leeks, and scallions (Image via Pexels @Pixabay)

Although the quantity of nutrients is quite low, and you would have to consume a significantly large amount of chives to reap their benefits, it never hurts to know what's going into your body.

The lower stalks and bulbs of this plant have an excellent mild and clean onion flavor, enabling you to use them as a garnish for baked vegetables, deviled eggs, soups, green salads, and mayo salads, omelets, toast, savory cream cheese preparations, and more.

Health Benefits of Chives

1) Improves Immunity

Chives are a powerhouse of vitamin C. Vitamin C is well known for boosting immunity by stimulating the production of white blood cells and keeping a host of diseases at bay.

It also stimulates the production of collagen, which is an essential component in the creation of new blood vessels, cells, tissues, and muscles.

This herb is a powerhouse of Vitamin C and also stimulates the production of collagen (Image via Pexels @alleksana)

2) Improves Bone Health

Chives contain a wide range of vitamins and minerals. However, one of the most important is undoubtedly vitamin K, which is an essential nutrient that is generally not found in many common foods.

Vitamin K is essential for the maintenance of bone mineral density and bone integrity. As we age, our bone mineral density begins to drop, causing conditions like osteoporosis and aggravating inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

High levels of vitamin K help in the production of osteocalcin, which is a vital part of maintaining mineral density in the bones.

Vitamin K also plays an essential role in blood clotting.

3) Improves Heart Health

Chives are incredibly beneficial for heart health due to some specific organic compounds found in them, which help reduce bad cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and lower plaque in the arteries.

The organic compound allicin (which is present in this herb) is linked to reduced levels of LDL or bad cholesterol in the body. It is therefore beneficial for heart health.

Allicin also helps in lowering blood pressure. Along with the vasodilatory effects of potassium, chives can have a significant impact on reducing cardiovascular strain.

Chives are incredibly beneficial for heart health due to some specific organic compounds found in them (Image via Pexels @Korie Jenkins)

Another organic compound present in this herb, namely quercetin, has been directly linked to lowering cholesterol levels and plaque in the arteries. It may also help prevent atherosclerosis and reduce your risk of stroke and heart attacks.

4) Improves Digestive Health

Organic compounds present in this herb, such as allyl sulfides and others, are considered to deliver similar benefits to the body as garlic and can help in easing digestive discomfort.

As this herb belongs to the onion family, it possesses natural antibacterial qualities that can eliminate a wide range of bacteria, particularly those in the salmonella family, which are notorious for wreaking havoc on your gastrointestinal system.

This herb can also increase the nutrient uptake efficiency of your gut, ensuring that you absorb as many of the nutrients from your food as possible.

5) Detoxifies the Body

Chives are an excellent way to detoxify the body. Their mild diuretic properties, combined with the other potentially free-radical scavenging and antibacterial qualities, prove beneficial for cleansing your body of toxins.

As a diuretic, this herb helps the body excrete excess toxins, salts, water, and even fat, helping the organ systems run smoothly and clear out any dangerous substances that could do you harm.

The mild diuretic, free radical scavenging, and natural antibacterial properties serve to cleanse the body of toxins (Image via Pexels @alleksana)

6) Improves Mood and Sleep

You may be surprised to hear this, but this herb can potentially improve your mood and help you sleep better. It contains a small amount of a compound called choline, which is an essential nutrient that helps maintain the structure of cellular membranes.

Choline also improves mood, memory, muscle control, and other brain and nervous system functions.

According to data furnished by the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS), the RDI for choline is 550 mg per day for adult males and 425 mg per day for adult females.

The herb serves as an excellent garnish for salads (Image via Pexels @Алексей Вечерин)

Chives contain a small amount of choline, around 0.16 mg per tablespoon. Hence, a person would have to eat an impossibly high quantity of this herb to get the recommended daily intake of choline.

7) Other Health Benefits

Chives also contain folate, a vitamin that helps prevent conditions like dementia, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, congenital heart defects, cognitive function, cardiovascular disease, stroke, depression, preterm birth, and age-related macular degeneration.

This herb also contains the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. Lutein and zeaxanthin are essential antioxidants of the eyes that help prevent age-related macular degeneration. Hence, eating foods rich in lutein and zeaxanthin could benefit eyesight.

Takeaway

Chives are a great flavor-enhancing and healthy garnish for your dishes. Chop up some fresh green chives to give your dishes a boost of antioxidants and nutrients. They can also be used to make Chinese-style chive oil, which can then be used to cook or garnish various dishes.

LIVE POLL Q. What do you most commonly garnish using chives? Omelet Baked potato 0 votes so far