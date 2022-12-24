6 Super Simple & Short Workouts You Can Do At Home

If you're someone severely short on time, short workouts using just your bodyweight is more than enough to get you in tip-top shape. These workouts are designed to keep the heart rate up and induce muscle fatigue faster, allowing you to reap the benefits of a longer workout in a shorter amount of time.

While these workouts may be tough for a beginner, you can simply decrease the number of repetitions initially. Each of these short workouts focus on different muscles and can be mixed and matched according to your liking. We will also discuss a full-body routine that can hit all body parts.

Short Workouts You Can Do At Home

Here's a look at six such workouts:

1) Chest Blaster

Push-ups are an excellent chest, tricep, shoulder, and core builder (Image via Pexels)

The chest is often a stubborn muscle group that requires a lot of tension to induce growth. Add this exercise routine to your list of short workouts to develop a well-balanced, muscular chest.

Complete routine:

Regular Push-ups x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Wide-grip push-ups x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Decline pushups till failure

This routine can help target the upper and lower chest while also working the shoulders, triceps, core, and back.

2) Back Builder Complex

It might seem that short workouts are not ideal for building a complete back. Trying out this circuit is sure to change your expectations. You will need a pull-up bar, door frame, or table for this complex.

Complete Routine:

Pull-ups x 5-10 reps

1-minute rest

Inverted Row x 8-12 reps superset with Supermans till failure

2-minute rest

Wide Grip Pull-ups to failure

This circuit can challenge every muscle fiber in the upper, middle and lower back, while working your grip strength, forearms, and biceps.

3) Boulder Shoulder Complex

You can train your front, side, and rear delts using short workouts. Make sure to properly warm up the shoulder joints before performing the circuit.

Complete Routine:

Pike Push0ups x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Bodyweight Lateral Raises x 10-20 reps

30-second rest

Wide Grip Inverted Rows x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Pike Push-ups to failure

You can perform bodyweight lateral raises in this manner:

Lay your forearm against a cloth or towel placed on a wall or door frame.

Lean your body against the wall or door frame.

Slide your forearm up to raise your body back up by using your lateral delts.

Let your body drop back down to the starting position by slinging your forearm downwards.

Repeat. Move further away from the wall for increasing difficulty.

4) Lower Body Demolisher

Spark new growth in your legs with this bodyweight routine (Image via Pexels)

While short workouts will not help you build huge legs like Ronnie Coleman, you can definitely build lean, aesthetic legs with this routine.

Complete Routine:

Lunges x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Jump Squats x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Bodyweight Calf Raises x 30 reps

30-seconds rest

Lunges or Pistol Squats to failure

This routine is sure to raise your heart rate through the roof. Beginners can modify this circuit by either reducing reps or increasing the rest periods.

5) Complete Core Blaster

Add this circuit to your arsenal of short workouts to ensure complete abs and oblique development.

Complete Routine:

Crunches x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Seated Russian Twist - 10-15 reps per side

1-minute rest

Alternating Toe Touch - 10-20 reps per side

1-minute rest

Crunches to failure

This circuit can be a bit too intense for beginners. You can slowly build up to the required number of reps.

6) Glute and Lower Back Punisher

Proper gluteal and lower back development are necessary for proper posture, pevlic alignment, and athletic power.

Complete Routine:

Single-leg glute bridge x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Bird Dog x 10-20 reps

1-minute rest

Glute bridges or bear crawls to failure

Takeaway

The aforementioned short workouts are ideal for busy individuals looking to make the most of their available time. Make sure you perform each workout two to three times a week for maximal muscle gain. As these are bodyweight movements, adequate rest and recovery is crucial to avoid muscle strains or tendon pain.

