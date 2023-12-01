FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023: India vs Belgium preview, head-to-head, prediction and live streaming details 

The Indian women's junior hockey team will have their task cut out to qualify for the knockouts when they face Belgium in the final group fixture of the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup on Saturday in Santiago.

India started their campaign with an emphatic 12-0 win over Canada. However, they narrowly went down against the 1989 champions Germany 3-4 in their second game.

Despite the defeat, India remains in the second spot on the points table. They are level on three points with Germany with the former dominating on a goal difference of 11. Germany, on the other hand, has a -5 goal difference, which leaves them in massive trouble in case both teams finish on the same points after the conclusion of the league stage.

Belgium comes into this clash with back-to-back comprehensive victories against Germany (6-0) and Canada (8-0). They will look to keep the winning run going ahead of the knockouts.

A win for India against the unbeaten side will ensure them a place in the quarter-finals unless Germany wins by a humungous margin against Canada, perhaps 14-0 or 15-0.

Indian forward Mumtaz Khan has scored the joint-most goals (5) in the tournament so far along with the Belgium duo of Astrid Bonami and Louise Dewaet. The 20-year-old will be key in the Indian attack alongside Annu and Deepika Soreng. Meanwhile, the onus in the defence will be on skipper Preeti to keep the Belgium juggernaut at bay.

India has scored the most goals in the tournament (15) and also converted the most number of penalty corners (7), while Belgium has netted the most field goals (12).

India vs Belgium: Match Details

Match Details: India Women jr vs Belgium Women jr

Date & Time: December 2, 2023, 6.30 pm IST

Venue: Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional - Pitch 1

India vs Belgium: Head-to-Head

The two sides have played on four instances with each other. Belgium have the upper hand over the Asian giants with three wins to India's only one.

Total Matches: 04

Belgium wins: 03

India wins: 01

India vs Belgium Squads

India

Chhatri Jyoti, Preeti, Sujata Kujur, Annu, Khan Mumtaz, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Toppo Dipi Monika, Edula Jyothi, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng, Bano Hina, Kindo Madhuri, Chorsiya Manju, Teye Mahima, Sunelita Toppo, Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Rana Sakshi, and Thounaojam Nirupama Devi.

Belgium

Brussels Maite, Bonami Astrid, De Kerchove Noa, Palfliet Loes, Coudron Margaux, Delhalle Chloe, Geerts Marthe Marie, Vincent Ophelie, De Clerk Perrine, Maertens Lauren, Moors Lisa, Marien Alix, Goffinet Eva, Schreurs Noa, Plets Emma, De Mot France, Goeminne Nael, Dewaet Louise, Cornelissens Maura, and Royakkers Marie.

India vs Belgium Probable XI

India

Chhatri Jyoti, Preeti (C), Annu, Khan Mumtaz, Singh Jyothi, Khushboo (GK), Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng, Chorsiya Manju, Sunelita Toppo, and Neelam.

Belgium

Bonami Astrid, Palfliet Loes, Delhalle Chloe, De Clerk Perrine, Maertens Lauren, Moors Lisa, Marien Alix, Schreurs Noa, De Mot France, Goeminne Nael (C), and Royakkers Marie (GK).

India vs Belgium Prediction

Both India and Belgium have a solid attack but Belgium have managed to keep a clean sheet in both their games. India's attack will be tested against the backline of the European nation. Being put in a do-or-die situation, India will thrive under pressure.

Prediction: India is expected to win.

India vs Belgium Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Sports18

Live Streaming: JioCinema