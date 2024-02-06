FIH Pro League 2023/24: When and where to watch & live streaming details in India?

The FIH Pro League 2023/24 has come to India and will be hosted across two cities in the country. The Men's and Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will be hosted in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The Bhubaneswar leg matches will be hosted at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, while the Rourkela leg matches will be staged at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

United States, Australia, China, the Netherlands, and hosts India will be the five nations competing at the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Argentina will also host a leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 simultaneously and the participating nations include the hosts, Germany, Belgium, and Great Britain.

Meanwhile, the Men's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches in India will be played between the hosts, the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, and Spain. The other teams in the men's competition include Argentina, Germany, Belgium, and Great Britain, who will play their matches in Argentina.

FIH Pro League 2023/24: When to watch?

The Bhubaneswar leg of Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 will be held from February 3 to 9, while the Men's FIH Pro League 2023/24 Bhubaneswar leg matches will take place from February 10 to 16.

The Rourkela leg of the Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 is scheduled to commence on February 12 and will conclude on February 18. Meanwhile, the Ranchi leg of the Men's FIH Pro League 2023/24 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 25.

FIH Pro League 2023/24: Where to watch?

The Men's and Women's FIH Pro League 2023/24 matches of the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Moreover, fans in India can catch the live action of all matches only on the Sports18 Network.

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Stream: JioCinema

ALSO READ | FIH Pro League 2023/24: How to purchase tickets for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg matches?