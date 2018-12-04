Hockey World Cup 2018: Germany vs Netherlands - Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date, Start time and Where to Watch online

Netherlands v Malaysia - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

The final Round 2 matches of the group stage of the 2018 Hockey World Cup are scheduled on December 5. Pool D teams -- Netherlands, Germany, Pakistan, and Malaysia -- return to action on Day 8 of the mega hockey extravaganza in Bhubaneshwar.

The Netherlands are the highest ranked team in Pool D with an FIH ranking of 4, followed by Germany (6), Malaysia (12), and Pakistan (13). It is undoubtedly one of the toughest Pools formed as all the three teams besides Malaysia have lifted the Hockey World Cup trophy in previous editions.

The first match to be played on the day is between Germany and the Netherlands. The Seve van Ass-led side began their campaign on a strong note as they completely thrashed the 2018 Asian Games silver medallists Malaysia in their opening match. The 2014 World Cup silver medalists have their forwards in sublime form.

They went on to win their first match against Malaysia 7-0 with a superb hat-trick from star forward Jeroen Hertzberger and a goal-a-piece from Mirco Pruyser, Mink van der Weerden, Robbert Kemperman, and Thierry Brinkman.

The German defenders will have to mark Jeroen Hertzberger closely

The Netherlands went on to score so many goals despite the fact that the Malaysian goalkeeper Kumar Subramaniam pulled off some stunning saves in the match. They had a whopping 29 shots on goal and 42 circle penetrations and even hit the crossbar twice.

On the other hand, Germany went up against Pakistan to kickstart their campaign of the Hockey World Cup. Marco Miltkau's goal in the 36th minute helped Stefan Kermas and his troops get three points as they won 1-0. The encounter lived up to its expectations of being a cracker.

Germany v Pakistan - FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

Zubair of Pakistan had a great chance to equalize right after Germany scored but missed a sitter at the goalmouth. Germany's Grambusch was also a delight to watch as he created many opportunities and also won the Player of the match award. Stefan Kermas and his boys now have a more challenging task at hand as they get ready to face The Netherlands.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming match between Germany and The Netherlands:

Event: Men's Hockey World Cup 2018

Venue: Bhubaneswar, India

Date: 5 December 2018

Time: 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Telecast

India: Star Sports, Star Sports HD

UK: BT Sport

Australia: Fox Sports

Spain: Eurosport

New Zealand: Sky Sports (NZ)

Argentina: ESPN

South Africa: SuperSport

Live Streaming: Hotstar, FIH Official Youtube Channel

Live Updates: Sportskeeda

Prediction

The match between Germany and Netherlands is of paramount importance in the Pool of Death as it is likely to determine the team which will progress straight to the quarterfinals.

The Dutch are looking as hungry as ever and even though Germany are a terrific team, it is Max Caldas and his troops who will be the favourites to take the full three points from this match.

Score Prediction: Netherlands 2 - 1 Germany

