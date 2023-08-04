Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Japan, Match 6

Day 2 of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 witnessed Pakistan and India securing a draw against South Korea and Japan respectively. In the evening match, Malaysia defeated China by 5-1 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai.

Pakistan and South Korea had a thrilling opening contest on day 2. Pakistan, who lost their first match to Malaysia, needed a big win to bounce back in the Asian Champions Trophy.

The team had a positive start as Abdul Hannan scored in the 18th minute of the match to give Pakistan the lead. Pakistan defended well until the final quarter of the match. However, in the dying moments of the fourth quarter, Jiun Yang converted the Penalty to produce the equalizer. The match ended in a draw at 1-1.

China, who went down 2-7 against India, scored first against Malaysia. Chen Chongcong broke Malaysia's defense to score in the fourth minute. Malaysia, however, scored twice during the dying minutes of the first quarter to take the lead by 2-1.

Firhan Ashari then extended the lead by scoring twice in the fourth quarter followed by Najmi Jazlan's goal when there were only three minutes left in the match. Malaysia ended the match on a high with 5-1 and moved to the top of the table with two wins.

India and Japan faced in the final match of day 2. India dominated the proceedings right from the start and earned six penalty corners within the first quarter. However, the team could not convert any of them. Japan then took the lead in the dying minutes of the first half, thanks to Nagayoshi. Harmanpreet Singh then found the equalizer in the final moments of the third quarter.

India attacked right from the start of the fourth quarter but could not breach past the defense of Japan as they secured a draw in their second match.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 6

After the sixth match of the Asian Champions Trophy, Malaysia moves to the top of the points table and is the only team with two wins at the moment.

India, who topped the standings after their first match, drops to the second spot with four points. The defending champions South Korea also have four points after securing a draw against Pakistan in their second match.

Japan and Pakistan are in the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Both teams have one point but due to goal difference, Japan is in the fourth spot. China, who are yet to open their account in this Asian Champions Trophy, is at the bottom of the table with two losses.