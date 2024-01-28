Four-Nation Tournament: Indian Men's Hockey Team goes down 1-5 against the Netherlands

The Indian Men's Hockey Team's winning run on the South Africa tour was snapped in their final outing as they lost to the Netherlands 1-5 on Sunday, January 28.

India made a couple of changes to their lineup, replacing Araijeet Singh Hundal and Shamsher Singh with Nilakanta Sharma and Gurjant Singh.

India's line-up consisted of captain Harmanpreet Singh, goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek.

Jip Janssen opened the scoring for the Netherlands in the 10th minute and guided his side to a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Meanwhile, Duco Telgenkamp (16'), Tjep Hoedemakers (21'), and Janssen again (28') scored a goal each in the second quarter.

The Netherlands enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 at half-time. Koen Bijen found the back of the net in the 35th minute to ensure the Dutch take a comfortable 5-0 lead. In the 39th minute, Abhishek scored a consolation goal for India. However, that wasn't enough as the Men in Blue lost 5-1.

South Africa Tour Preparation Series: India's Results

Here are India's results from the South Africa Tour:

India started their Four Nation Tournament with a 4-0 victory over France in their first friendly match and followed it up with a 2-2 draw in their second outing against the same team.

They defeated hosts South Africa 3-0 in a Test match and succumbed to a 1-5 defeat against the Netherlands in a friendly match.

Monday, January 22

Friendly - India 4-0 France

Wednesday, January 24

Friendly - India 2-2 France

Friday, January 26

Only Test - South Africa 0-3 India

Sunday, January 28

Friendly - Netherlands 5-1 India

