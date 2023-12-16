4 TNA/IMPACT stars you might see in the 2024 Royal Rumble

IMPACT Wrestling is heading into the New Year with high hopes and great expectations as the company prepares to revert back to the TNA name. The rebranding will take place at the 2024 Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas. This will be the first time in several years that fans will see the old company look, with TNA being the namesake moving forward.

Throughout the history of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, there have been many WWE Superstars who have ventured over to the other side, and there were a number of those former WWE Superstars who have enjoyed a great deal of success. Kurt Angle, Sting, Matt Hardy, and EC3 are a few who have excelled with IMPACT.

With all of the changes TNA/IMPACT is experiencing, and will be experiencing in the coming weeks and months, there could be some shifting among the roster. There are a few IMPACT stars who have contracts expiring soon, and there are some who will potentially leave for one reason or another. With that said, we could see some IMPACT stars making an appearance at the Royal Rumble in Tampa Bay. Here is our list of 4 TNA/IMPACT Stars who might make an appearance at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

#4 - 4 time WWE Tag Team Champion Heath (Slater)

OH BABY! It's Heath and he's got kids!

One of the most liked lower-card WWE Superstars of the past decade or so was Heath Slater. After making his developmental debut in 2006, Heath eventually made it to the main roster as one of the original members of The NEXUS. Following that run, Slater's career took several twists and turns. Many fans remember him for his comedic role in 3MB, as well as The Social Outcasts and Slater-Gator.

During the COVID-19 budget cuts in 2020, Heath Slater was one of the Superstars who was released on that fateful day in April. After honoring his no-compete clause, Heath debuted with IMPACT Wrestling at the 2020 Slammiversary pay-per-view. With The Royal Rumble coming up soon, Heath would be a popular star to make a quick appearance in the Rumble match.

#3 - Former NXT Tag Team Champion Dirty Dango

Former WWE Superstar Fandango.

After spending several years in WWE's developmental system, Fandango made his main roster on SmackDown in 2013. His first feud was with Chris Jericho, which culminated at WrestleMania 29 when Fandango defeated Jericho. Following his huge WrestleMania moment, Fandango's career never really reached that type of level again.

After being with the company for 15 years, Fandango was released in 2021. Soon after leaving WWE, he started working the independent scene as "Dirty Dango." He eventually made his way to IMPACT, which is where he is now. There are rumors that his contract with IMPACT could be ending soon. Regardless if that is the case, Fandango would be a nice surprise entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

#2 - TNA/IMPACT Hall of Famer Bully Ray

IMPACT and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

At the age of 52, Bully Ray is still one of the toughest men in all of professional wrestling. For over 3 decades, Bully Ray has been the standard by which all tag team specialists should strive to be. Together with D-Von, The Dudley Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history.

Bully has had multiple runs with WWE, with his most recent stint ending in 2018. He has also had multiple tenures with IMPACT Wrestling as well. In fact, Team 3D were the first TNA Tag Team Champions. Bully and D-Von have accumulated a ton of title wins, with multiple companies, including 9 WWE Tag Team title reigns.

Bully Ray is at the point in his career where his best days are well behind him. However, he is still more than capable of pulling off a few more memorable moments. Making a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble would be a perfect way to cap off his historic Hall of Fame WWE career.

#1 - Current TNA/IMPACT Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer

Hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer.

The historical story of ECW would have never been possible without The Innovator of Violence - Tommy Dreamer. He is one of the infamous "ECW Originals," who made wrestling history throughout the early-to-mid 90s. ECW was the first major company to base its foundation on hardcore wrestling.

Tommy carried his hardcore style with him to WWE, where he was one of the many Superstars to go back and forth with the Hardcore Championship, which Dreamer held for 14 short reigns.

Dreamer made his IMPACT Wrestling return at the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view, where he defeated Kenny King to become the new Digital Media Champion. His future with IMPACT is not clear, but Dreamer can do what he wants when he wants and that could include a spot in the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble match.