5 best matches of Josh Alexander's X-Division Championship reign

Josh Alexander has had an exceptional run as IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion this year. The Walking Weapon defeated Ace Austin and TJP in a three-way match to win the title at Rebellion 2021. After months of successful title defenses that stole the show on television and pay-per-view, he became the fifth man to invoke Option C for a shot at the IMPACT World Championship.

Alexander has been on quite the journey in 2021. Following a remarkable run in The North tag team with Ethan Page, he ventured into singles competition after Page left IMPACT Wrestling. He has beaten a who's who of competition in the X-Division before making the challenge to Christian Cage coming up at Bound For Glory.

With the biggest match of his career coming at Bound For Glory next month, The Walking Weapon's run should be looked at closely to see where it ranks among the best champions in the history of IMPACT Wrestling. In this article, let's take a look at the five best matches of Josh Alexander's X-Division Championship reign.

#5. Josh Alexander vs. Black Taurus for the X-Division Championship - IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming

Josh Alexander faced a litany of challengers heading into IMPACT Wrestling Homecoming. However, none of his opponents had the variety of skills that Black Taurus possessed. The AAA star became a member of the Decay stable and brought a whole different feel to the group.

The crowd was hot for both competitors right at the opening bell. Alexander tried using his submission prowess to take down his large opponent, but Taurus evaded with his lucha libre athleticism and hard strikes. The Walking Weapon had to match Taurus with strikes of his own and his vast array of suplexes to overwhelm the challenger.

Josh Alexander hit his signature running crossbody to the back of Black Taurus sitting on the apron in a fun spot. He pulled off his own aerial attack with a moonsault off the top rope for a nearfall. Taurus hit a twisting splash and a spear for a two-count. Both men traded big moves until Alexander hit a powerbomb backbreaker and the C4 Spike for the win to retain his title.

This was a level of physicality not always seen in X-Division Championship matches. Josh Alexander showed all the ways that he is a superb professional wrestler. He pulled out the suplexes, strikes, high flying and submissions to show his full range. Black Taurus made for a strong opponent who pushed Alexander to his limits.

