5 reasons why IMPACT Wrestling is the best promotion for Buddy Murphy

IMPACT Wrestling might be about to add another former WWE Superstar to their roster. Buddy Murphy was released from WWE on June 2nd this year after eight years with the company. The 32-year-old won many accolades including the Cruiserweight Championship, NXT Tag Team Championships and Raw Tag Team Championships.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore hinted at Murphy joining their roster on a recent Twitch stream with Jade Chung, which has led many to believe it will be his most likely landing spot. The promotion has signed a large number of WWE releases since April of 2020.

Now that Buddy Murphy is officially a free agent since his non-compete clause has expired, it is a good time to determine why he should make the move to IMPACT. In this article, let's take a look at the five biggest reasons why IMPACT Wrestling is the best promotion for Buddy Murphy.

#5 It's not the right time for Buddy Murphy to join a loaded AEW roster

You feel that little bit of static in the air? That's how you know the #SummerOfPunk is upon us. @CMPunk makes his #AEWDynamite debut TONIGHT on @tntdrama 🧨 pic.twitter.com/Nild9JxUJC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 25, 2021

When Buddy Murphy was released from WWE, many fans believed that AEW was the most likely destination for the former Cruiserweight Champion. However, a lot has changed for All Elite Wrestling since June. This summer has seen an increase in buzz and momentum for the promotion, with several big names arriving and even more rumored to be on the way.

CM Punk made his AEW debut on The First Dance special of Rampage on August 20th. The former WWE Champion made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling after seven years away. He is arguably the biggest signing in company history. Daniel Bryan is rumored to debut for the promotion next at this Sunday's AEW All Out 2021 pay-per-view as well.

Even Adam Cole, who has recently become a free agent, is reportedly in talks with both WWE and AEW. With so many big names and top stars rumored to debut for AEW, it makes IMPACT Wrestling more appealing for a star on the level of Buddy Murphy.

There is no denying Buddy Murphy's talents and his ability in the ring, but he needs to have a certain amount of the spotlight to really gain more success than he has achieved in WWE. AEW's roster is saturated at the top, and Buddy Murphy should be looking for a bigger position in another company.

