ATK Mohun Bagan 1 - 2 Chennaiyin FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

In the fourth match of the ISL 2022-23 season, Chennaiyin FC secured a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Monday (October 10).

ATK Mohun Bagan let go of their star forward pairing of Roy Krishna and David Williams. They signed Paul Pogba's brother Florentin Pogba along with Dimitri Petratos and Brendan Hamill. The Mariners have also signed Asish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan and Vishal Kaith to strengthen their Indian core.

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC have made wholesale changes to their squad compared to the side last season. The Marina Machans have signed a completely new set of foreign players this season. The foreigners include Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Julius Duker, Peter Sliskovic, Abdenasser El Khayati and Kwame Karikari.

The match started with ATK Mohun Bagan piling on the early pressure. ATK Mohun Bagan had a barrage of attacks on the Chennaiyin goal in the first 20 minutes. Chennaiyin FC tried to keep their shape and did not concede an early goal. Manvir Singh gave the Mariners the lead in the 27th minute when he slotted the ball into the net from a Hugo Boumous pass.

The Mariners tried to increase their lead but failed to do so. Chennaiyin FC had a few chances but failed to convert them.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the Mariners.

Chennaiyin FC made a personal change at halftime with Prasanth making way for Edwin Vanspaul. The change worked wonders as Chennaiyin FC started winning second balls in midfield and started creating more chances.

Chennaiyin FC scored the equalizer in the 64th courtesy of Kwame Karikari's penalty. Karikari was fouled inside the box by ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Kaith and the referee made no mistake in pointing to the spot.

ATK Mohun Bagan never really recovered from conceding the equalizer as their shoulders dropped and they started making silly mistakes. The Marina Machans started attacking more and were rewarded in the 83rd minute when Rahim Ali scored a beautiful goal after receiving a pass from Karikari on the edge of the box.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan is strong on paper, but not so much on the pitch

Manvir scored the first goal of the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan are probably the strongest team in the ISL on paper this season. But on the pitch, it is an entirely different story. They have struggled this season against weaker opponents as seen in the Durand Cup where they failed to get past the group stages. The AFC Cup knockout game was another testament to the fact that the Mariners are struggling to get the desired results.

The Mariners took the lead today and deserved to be upfront. But, past the hour mark, the team started looking like a disjointed unit and played lackluster football. It was as if two entirely different sides were playing in either half, but it was the same set of players on the pitch.

Juan Ferrando has failed to implement his ideas across the side and needs to work on the team's cohesion and coordination. The lack of a clinical finisher has been witnessed in every game the Mariners have played this season. The defense has been the biggest worry for the Mariners and they need to sort out their defensive woes or they will continue to suffer this season.

#2 Chennaiyin FC showed character to win their first game of the season

Kwame Karikari was the man of the match today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Not much was being said about Chennaiyin FC during the pre-season, and not many pundits counted them as contenders for the playoff spots. They haven't had a good run in the Durand Cup, and people have questioned the quality they have this season.

Coach Thomas Brdaric has been vocal about the need to work hard on the pitch, and that is something the Marina Macchans did to perfection today.

Chennaiyin FC were taken aback by the constant barrage of attacks by ATK Mohun Bagan in the first 30 minutes, but they did well to concede just once. They maintained their shape well during that period and closed down the Mariners quickly.

In the second half, Brdaric's changes worked to perfection with the likes of Karikari running havoc through the Mariners defense.

The changes in midfield helped Brdaric's side win a lot of second balls which turned the game on its head.

Chennaiyin FC showed real character in coming back from behind to win a difficult game.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan's transfer plans backfire

Ashique has not been able to perform upto the mark with ATKMB (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan let go of their two prolific forwards, namely Roy Krishna and David Williams. The move to release both Krishna and Williams did come as a shock to most football fans in the country.

ATK Mohun Bagan signed just one foreign striker, Dimitri Petratos. The signing so far has not been able to perform to the standards set by Roy and Williams.

The defensive signings have also not been able to replicate Tiri's performance, which has hampered the Mariners. They had a lot of ball possession but failed to conjure anything meaningful in the final third of the pitch.

The lack of a clinical finisher is evident. Other players have not been able to properly support Boumous and Joni Kauko.

