3 Pro Kabaddi records held by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has quickly risen to become one of the superstar raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) over the past few seasons. 'High Flyer' Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, as he has been popularly dubbed, is one of the most exciting players to watch on the Kabaddi mat.

Sehrawat made his debut back in the third Pro Kabaddi League season with the Bengaluru Bulls. After a couple of seasons, he was bought by Gujarat Giants (the erstwhile Gujarat Fortungiants) in PKL Season 5. However, Sehrawat was primarily used as an impact raider off the bench and only played nine matches.

The turnaround happened for the young Pawan when he signed back with the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL Season 6. Within no time did he become the primary raider despite the presence of veteran Rohit Kumar in their ranks. Sehrawat dazzled the mats with his high-octane play and racked up raid points with ease.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat finished with a total of 271 raid points in 24 matches, leading the Bengaluru Bulls to their first PKL title. Ahead of the upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2021, we take a look at three unique records attributed to the 'High Flyer'.

#1 Most points in a Pro Kabaddi League final - 22

Bengaluru Bulls faced off against Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 final held at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Bulls were trailing 9-16 against the Giants at the end of the first half.

Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh used Pawan sparingly in the first half but let him loose in the second half of the match. Pawan was on a tear, scoring a total of 22 raid points in 25 raids, leading the comeback for the Bulls as they clinched their first PKL title.

This was the highest tally of raid points scored by a player in any of the Pro Kabaddi League finals in seven seasons.

#2 Most points in a single half of a Pro Kabaddi match - 18

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat made another huge splash when he broke the record for most number of points in a single half. In his record-breaking match against the Haryana Steelers, Sehrawat went on to score 39 raid points in the match.

On his way to the mammoth tally, Sehrawat added another record to his name - the highest raid points in a single half of a Pro Kabaddi match, with 18 raid points in the first half.

#3 Most points in a single Pro Kabaddi match - 39

The crowning jewel in Pawan Sehrawat's kitty is the most raid points scored in a single match. Against the Haryana Steelers, Pawan broke Pardeep Narwal's previously-held record of 34 points in a single match.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi Just Pawan Sehrawat surpassing Pardeep Narwal's record in front of the record-breaker himself. 🤩 Just Pawan Sehrawat surpassing Pardeep Narwal's record in front of the record-breaker himself. 🤩 https://t.co/Yq2rtRfg92

Pawan Sehrawat was on fire, wrecking the Steelers' defense with his fast-paced attacks and jumps. In an eventful match, he ended up with a massive 39 raid points in the entire match, a record that has stood since then. It will be interesting to see who manages to top Sehrawat's feat in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi seasons.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee