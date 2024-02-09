BEN vs GUJ Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 111

Bengal Warriors host Gujarat Giants in the 111th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, February 9.

Bengal Warriors are in the ninth position with seven wins, eight defeats, and two draws. They have just two wins in their last five matches. The Warriors cannot afford to lose at this point if they are to make the playoffs. They will be keen to begin their home leg on a positive note.

Gujarat Giants have ten victories and eight losses from eighteen games so far. The Giants also have just two wins in their last five outings, having lost three matches. With the race for the playoffs heating up, the Giants will aim to win this game and strengthen their position in the top six.

Ahead of the opening fixture of the Kolkata leg, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and GUJ in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants have played 10 matches against each other in Pro Kabaddi history. Both teams share an even record in this battle. Bengal have won four matches while Gujarat have won four as well. Two games between these teams have ended in ties.

Gujarat beat Bengal when they met earlier this season. Therefore, the Warriors will look at this as the perfect opportunity to avenge their loss and begin on a high note at home.

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengal Warriors have two wins in the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams. When they met earlier this season, Parteek Dahiya put in a memorable performance, bagging 25 points for Gujarat, helping them win the game as well.

In their last meeting in Season 9, Bengal Warriors registered a thumping win. Maninder Singh led from the front scoring 12 points while Shrikant Jadhav also picked up 10 points.

In their reverse fixture, Maninder once again guided Bengal to victory with his stellar 20-point display.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

GUJ (51) beat BEN (42) by 9 points, December 31, 2023. BEN (46) beat GUJ (27) by 19 points, November 12, 2022. BEN (45) beat GUJ (40) by 5 points, November 5, 2022.