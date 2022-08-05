Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Remaining purse value and money left with each PKL team before auction

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction will get underway today at 7:00 PM IST in Mumbai. More than 500 players from different countries around the world have registered themselves for the auction.

This year's auction will be a two-day event. Category 'A' and 'B' players will go under the hammer on Day 1 while the remaining categories will be completed on the second day.

All 12 teams have released their lists of retained players ahead of the Pro Kabaddi Auction. Several big names like Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali will be a part of the auction pool this year.

How much money is left with the PKL teams ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction?

One of the most important things about any auction is the purse value. Each team had a purse of ₹4.4 crores. Depending on the number of players retained by the franchise, their purse value is adjusted accordingly ahead of the Pro Kabaddi Auction.

Here is the amount of money left with each franchise:

Gujarat Giants - ₹3.64 crores Telugu Titans - ₹3.47 crores U Mumba - ₹3.35 crores Haryana Steelers - ₹3.34 crores Tamil Thalaivas - ₹2.83 crores Bengaluru Bulls - ₹2.81 crores Jaipur Pink Panthers - ₹2.76 crores Bengal Warriors - ₹2.76 crores Puneri Paltan - ₹2.69 crores Patna Pirates - ₹2.13 crores UP Yoddhas - ₹2.12 crores Dabang Delhi KC - ₹1.95 crores

The two-time finalists Gujarat Giants have the highest purse value remaining ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 auction while defending champions Dabang Delhi KC are the only franchise with a purse of less than ₹2 crores. It will be exciting to see which franchise ends up with the strongest squad at the end of the auction.

