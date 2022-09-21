Pro Kabaddi 2022 Tickets: How to buy tickets for PKL matches in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad? 

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will begin on October 7 with a Triple Panga at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. For the first time in PKL history, three cities will play host in the league phase of a season.

According to a media release by Mashal Sports, Pro Kabaddi 2022 tickets will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

The organisers followed a caravan-based format in the first seven seasons, where each team would host the league in their home city for a few games. However, because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, the format had to be changed for the eighth edition.

Check out the entire Pro Kabaddi 2022 schedule here!

PKL 2021-22 happened behind closed doors in Bengaluru. As the COVID-19 situation has improved, the organisers have decided to welcome fans back to the arena for games, but they have not brought back the old caravan-based format.

This season, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad will host all the games. PKL organisers have announced the list of games that will happen at Bengaluru's Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and Pune's Balewadi Sports Complex during the first half of the tournament.

Tickets for the matches will open soon. For the first time in PKL history, fans will be able to witness 'Triple Panga' matchdays live at the stadium.

When and where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches?

All matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will be available on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar. Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will telecast all games in English commentary, while Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will have Hindi commentary for the PKL games.

Full list of teams in PKL 2022

A total of12 teams namely, Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates, U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi KC will participate in this year's PKL season.

