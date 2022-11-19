Pro Kabaddi 2022: Who won yesterday's kabaddi matches?

Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium hosted its first Triple Panga of Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night. The first match was between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan, followed by the Bengal Warriors vs. Telugu Titans and Gujarat Giants vs. Bengaluru Bulls clashes. Without further ado, let's have a look at yesterday's kabaddi match results.

Haryana Steelers vs. Puneri Paltan proved to be a one-sided encounter. The Pune-based franchise dominated their opponents. Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde combined forces to score 27 points, thereby guiding Pune to a 41-27 win over the Steelers.

Later in the evening, home team Telugu Titans played against the Bengal Warriors. The scoreline was close in the first half, but the Warriors gained a big lead in the second half and registered a 36-28 win in the end. Maninder Singh was the hero for the Warriors with 12 raid points.

The main event of the night was a rematch of season six's final, where Bengaluru Bulls battled the Gujarat Giants. It was a high-scoring contest, where the Bulls recorded a 45-38 win. Bharat stole the show by scoring 18 raid points in the game.

Here is a summary of the three matches which happened in the Pro Kabaddi League yesterday night:

Puneri Paltan 41 - 27 Haryana Steelers (Mohit Goyat 9 raid points, Abinesh Nadarajan 4 tackle points; K Prapanjan 8 raid points, Amirhossein Bastami 3 tackle points).

Bengal Warriors 36 - 28 Telugu Titans (Maninder Singh 12 raid points, Shubham Shinde 3 tackle points; Abhishek Singh 9 raid points, Parvesh Bhainswal 5 tackle points).

Gujarat Giants 38 - 45 Bengaluru Bulls (Chandran Ranjit 12 raid points, Arkam Shaikh 2 tackle points; Bharat 18 raid points, Mahender Singh 3 tackle points).

Will Gujarat Giants qualify for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs? Share your views in the comments below.

