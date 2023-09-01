Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction postponed upon AKFI's request

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction has been postponed after the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) formally requested Mashal Sports to do so. AKFI wants the players to be prepared for the Asian Games in the best way possible. Hence, they requested the PKL organizers to change the date of the auction.

Initially, Mashal Sports announced the the auction for the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League would take place on September 8 and 9. However, it looks like the auction may take place after the Asian Games now.

In a statement issued by the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League, a Mashal Sports spokesperson said:

"We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian Men’s and Women’s Teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games.

"Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi," the spokesperson added.

The Asian Games 2023 will conclude on October 8. With PKL Season 10 scheduled to begin on December 2, there is a high chance of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 auction taking place in mid-October or early November.

Mashal Sports will announce new dates for Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction soon

Mashal Sports will have a meeting with the owners of all 12 franchises and the official broadcaster Star Sports for the new date of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023. An official announcement for the new date is expected soon.

"The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction," the Mashal Sports spokesperson concluded.

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will be the biggest auction in the tournament's history. All 12 teams have announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the auction.