Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 to commence on October 18; three cities to host league stage

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 is scheduled to commence on October 18, 2024, and will be played across three cities, a statement from the league stated.

The 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will begin at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18. The league's second leg will be played at the Noida Indoor Stadium from November 10, while the third leg of the tournament will be staged at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3.

The dates and venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided and will be announced by the league organizers towards the end of the group stage matches.

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 11, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said:

“We are delighted to announce the start date and venues for PKL Season 11. After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world.”

The PKL Season 11 will see 12 teams compete for the coveted silverware. Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors, and Gujarat Giants are the franchises playing in the tournament.

Puneri Paltan will enter the upcoming season as defending champions, having defeated Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 final. The franchise's home ground - the Balewadi Badminton Stadium will host the final leg of the competition.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 11?

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will be live on the Star Sports Network television channels. Fans can also catch their favorite kabaddi stars in action on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

