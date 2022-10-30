Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs MUM

Fans witnessed three exciting Pro Kabaddi League matches at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Saturday. The first match of the night was between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC, followed by the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans, and Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba clashes.

The Bengaluru vs Delhi game was an edge-of-the-seat thriller, where Bengaluru won by four points after a lot of ups and downs. Gujarat Giants and U Mumba registered easy wins over Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, respectively.

After the three matches that took place in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Dabang Delhi KC skipper Naveen Kumar became the first player to score 100 raid points in PKL 2022. He accomplished the feat while playing against the Bengaluru Bulls last night.

Although Delhi lost the match, Naveen's haul of 16 raid points has helped him strengthen his grip over the top spot in the raiders' leaderboard. He now has 107 raid points to his name after eight matches.

Rakesh holds the second position. He scored six raid points against the Telugu Titans last night, taking his tally to 96. Bharat has replaced Arjun Deshwal in the top three. Bharat amassed 20 raid points against Dabang Delhi KC. His total stands at 92 raid points after yesterday's match.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Girish Ernak continues to be at the helm of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Girish Ernak has retained his first place in the Most Tackle Points list, but he has got some new company in the top two. Bengaluru Bulls' defender Saurabh Nandal has moved up to second spot after scoring six tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC.

Nandal has earned a total of 28 tackle points in eight matches. He is only one tackle point behind the top-placed Girish Ernak.

