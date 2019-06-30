PKL 2019: 3 foreign raiders to watch out for

Jang Kun Lee will play for Patna Pirates in PKL 2019 (Image Credits - Twitter)

The sport of Kabaddi has undergone a revolution in the past 5 years. Though the sport originated in India, a lot of foreign countries have produced great Kabaddi players thanks to the success of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Players from countries like Iran and South Korea have got a lot of exposure in PKL which has helped them achieve success at the international level.

South Korea had defeated India in the opening match of Kabaddi World Cup 2016 whereas Iran ended India’s reign in the Asian Games. In this year’s PKL, the fans will see an American player, Duet Jennings, play Pro Kabaddi for the first time. Telugu Titans have recruited the American all-rounder for season seven. There is also a Sri Lankan raider named Milinda Chathuranga in the Jaipur Pink Panthers roster apart from the large number of South Korean and Iranian players in the league.

The foreign raiders have a unique skill set which is often different from the Indian raiding technique.

Thus, they bring something extraordinary to the table. Today, we will have a look at the 3 foreign raiders to watch out for in PKL 2019 -

#3 Dong Geon Lee - U Mumba

Dong Geon Lee has a good amount of PKL experience under his belt

South Korean raider, Dong Geon Lee, played exceptional Kabaddi in the previous seasons of PKL. He made his PKL debut in season 5 for Tamil Thalaivas. He played 17 matches for the Chennai-based franchise where he aggregated 29 raid points. In season 6, he improved his record while playing for Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Lee scored his maiden Super 10 in season 6 and in total he got 31 raid points. U Mumba does not have Siddharth Desai this year, so they will have high expectations from their Korean raider Dong Geon Lee in season seven.

