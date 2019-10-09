PKL 2019: 3 star players who disappointed fans in Panchkula leg

Rahul Chaudhari has lost his golden touch

The Panchkula leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is over as the home team, Haryana Steelers secured their position in the playoffs during their home leg. Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Co. won two matches at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex but they lost their matches against U.P. Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls.

Among the other teams, Dabang Delhi K.C. recorded a memorable win against Puneri Paltan before succumbing to a defeat at the hands of Bengal Warriors. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan defeated Telugu Titans in a match where both the teams crossed the 50-point mark.

Bengaluru Bulls too had a 50 percent win record while U Mumba sealed their place in the playoffs with a win over the three-time champions, Patna Pirates. The misery of Tamil Thalaivas continued as their losing streak got elongated during the Panchkula leg.

Here's a look at the three star players who disappointed the most while playing at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex -

#3 Neeraj Kumar, Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar could not even open his account in Panchkula

Match - 1, Tackle Points - 0, Unsuccessful Tackles - 3

The biggest disappointment for Patna Pirates in PKL 2019 has been the performance of their defence. On one side, Pardeep Narwal keeps the scoreboard ticking with his raid points but the defenders leak those points by committing unsuccessful tackles. Neeraj Kumar had been one bright spot for Patna in the defensive unit but even he failed to do well in the Panchkula leg.

In the solitary match that the three-time champions played at Haryana Steelers' home, they suffered a 4-pointer loss to U Mumba. Kumar could not pull off even a single successful tackle while committing three unsuccessful tackles in the process.

