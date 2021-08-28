PKL Auction 2021: 1 released player each team may look to re-sign

PKL Auction 2021 is set to begin tomorrow. In an event that will last three days, the 12 Pro Kabaddi League franchises will try to form a squad that can win the championship.

The organizers allowed all teams to retain a few players from their previous squads ahead of PKL Auction 2021. Some expected names were present on the retained players' list, but there were many surprising players on the list of released players.

The released players are now back in the auction pool. Since all 12 teams will have an equal chance of bidding, the franchises can buy their released players back as well. In this listicle, we will look at the one player each team may look to re-sign at PKL Auction 2021.

#1 Bengal Warriors - Baldev Singh

Baldev Singh (first from right) played at the right corner position for Bengal Warriors last year

Right corner defender Baldev Singh played an integral role in the Bengal Warriors' title win the previous season. Singh scored 66 tackle points in 24 matches and was present in the top 5 on the 'Most Tackle Points' leaderboard.

While the Bengal Warriors have retained their left corner Rinku Narwal ahead of PKL Auction 2021, they released Baldev. It should not be a surprise if the Warriors re-sign their champion defender.

#2 Bengaluru Bulls - Rohit Kumar

Rohit Kumar is a former captain of the Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls released their experienced raider Rohit Kumar ahead pf PKL Auction 2021. The Frog Jump specialist had scored 100 points in 19 matches during the previous season.

Rohit can support Pawan Sehrawat to perfection in the raiding attack on the Bengaluru Bulls. The Bengaluru-based franchise may look to re-sign him at a lower price.

#3 Dabang Delhi KC - Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal was surprisingly released ahead of PKL Auction 2021

Ravinder Pahal was the best defender for Dabang Delhi KC in PKL 2019. His 63 tackle points played a crucial role in Delhi's journey to their maiden Pro Kabaddi League final.

A defender like Ravinder can turn the game in a matter of a few moments. Dabang Delhi KC will probably bid for him again at PKL Auction 2021.

#4 Gujarat Giants - Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia captained the Gujarat Giants in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League

Gujarat Giants retained their two main defenders Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal ahead of PKL Auction 2021. Another name fans expected to be retained was all-rounder Rohit Gulia.

However, the Ahmedabad-based franchise released their skipper. Gulia had his best PKL season in 2019, where he scored 132 raid points and ten tackle points. He might be one of the few released players present on Gujarat's wishlist at PKL Auction 2021.

#5 Haryana Steelers - Sunil

Sunil was the most successful defender from the Haryana Steelers team in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The right corner defender amassed 55 tackle points in 21 matches.

The Steelers have retained only one defender - Chand Singh - ahead of PKL Auction 2021. Since they need more names in the defense, the ankle hold specialist Sunil could be a great pick.

#6 Jaipur Pink Panthers - Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Sandeep Kumar Dhull was one of the four defenders to score more than 70 tackle points in the 2019 PKL season. The left corner defender aggregated 73 tackle points for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

While the Pink Panthers have retained Sandeep's partner Amit Hooda, they let go of their Silent Assassin. Looking at Sandeep's improvement as a defender over the years, the Jaipur-based franchise may look to sign him again.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee