Pro Kabaddi 2017 Bengaluru Bulls Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
The Bulls will begin their campaign with a tricky fixture against the Telegu Titans on 30th July, 2017.
Over the last two editions, the performances of the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League have been dismal. This time, however, with everything starting from scratch, the Bulls will look for a much better season.
They have put together a decent team by making some shrewd signings at the auction. And with the likes of Rohit Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Ravinder Pahal among others in their ranks, the Bulls are expected to put up a better fight. Additionally, with coach Randhir Singh at the helm, they look set to have a strong season ahead of them.
The team from the Garden City has been slotted in Zone B, along with Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, and UP Yoddha. Thus, they will have to put their best foot forward right from the word go.
The Bulls will begin their campaign with a tricky fixture against the Telegu Titans on 30th July, 2017. Here is their complete schedule:
Match #1
Date: 30 July
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST): 21:30
Match #2
Date: 4 August
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #3
Date: 5 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 21:00
Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls' predicted starting lineup
Match #4
Date: 6 August
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #5
Date: 8 August
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #6
Date: 9 August
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 20:00
Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five reasons why Bengaluru Bulls can win the title
Match #7
Date: 10 August
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #8
Date: 15 August
Opponent: Gujarat FortuneGiants
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #9
Date: 18 August
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST): 21:00
Also read: Bengaluru Bulls Owners: All you need to know about them
Match #10
Date: 27 August
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #11
Date: 29 August
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #12
Date: 6 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #13
Date: 9 September
Opponent: Haryana Steelers:
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #14
Date: 10 September
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #15
Date: 16 September
Opponent: Telegu Titans
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls home matches shifted to another city
Match #16
Date: 19 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST): 21:00
Match #17
Date: 23 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #18
Date: 28 September
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Delhi
Timing (IST): 20:00
Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Bengaluru Bulls reveal captain and vice-captain for upcoming season
Match #19
Date: 5 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Chennai
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #20
Date: 15 October
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 20:00
Match #21
Date: 18 October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Pune
Timing (IST): 20:00
Download link: Complete Bengaluru Bulls PDF schedule here
Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Five players who look set to have a career defining season