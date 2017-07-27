Pro Kabaddi 2017 Bengaluru Bulls Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

Rohit Kumar will lead the charge for the Bengaluru Bulls

Over the last two editions, the performances of the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League have been dismal. This time, however, with everything starting from scratch, the Bulls will look for a much better season.

They have put together a decent team by making some shrewd signings at the auction. And with the likes of Rohit Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Ravinder Pahal among others in their ranks, the Bulls are expected to put up a better fight. Additionally, with coach Randhir Singh at the helm, they look set to have a strong season ahead of them.

The team from the Garden City has been slotted in Zone B, along with Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, and UP Yoddha. Thus, they will have to put their best foot forward right from the word go.

The Bulls will begin their campaign with a tricky fixture against the Telegu Titans on 30th July, 2017. Here is their complete schedule:

Match #1

Date: 30 July

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST): 21:30

Match #2

Date: 4 August

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #3

Date: 5 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #4

Date: 6 August

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #5

Date: 8 August

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #6

Date: 9 August

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #7

Date: 10 August

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #8

Date: 15 August

Opponent: Gujarat FortuneGiants

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #9

Date: 18 August

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #10

Date: 27 August

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #11

Date: 29 August

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #12

Date: 6 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #13

Date: 9 September

Opponent: Haryana Steelers:

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #14

Date: 10 September

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #15

Date: 16 September

Opponent: Telegu Titans

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #16

Date: 19 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST): 21:00

Match #17

Date: 23 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #18

Date: 28 September

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Delhi

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #19

Date: 5 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Chennai

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #20

Date: 15 October

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Match #21

Date: 18 October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Pune

Timing (IST): 20:00

Download link: Complete Bengaluru Bulls PDF schedule here

