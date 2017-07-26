Pro Kabaddi 2017 Haryana Steelers, Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image.

The full schedule of the Haryana Steelers as they get ready to make their debut in PKL in Season 5.

Nada (L) and Wazir will form vital cogs of the Haryana line-up

It's been four seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League and with four news teams added to the fray, it makes this season of Kabaddi more lively. One of the four new entrants is the Haryana Steelers, a franchise owned by JSW Sports and the 'Dhakaad Boys' will look to make an immediate impact with the strong squad that is set to take to the mat on game day.

The Steelers announced left-corner Surender Nada as their captain and will be partnered by one of his closest buddies Mohit Chhillar as the duo will look to continue their fabulous chemistry on the mat, having played together for all four seasons of the PKL. With the teams divided into two zones, the Steelers finds themselves pitted in Zone A along with Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneir Paltan, U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiant

The raiding department boasts of the likes of Wazir Singh, Surjeet Singh and Prashant Rai while Deepak Kumar Dahiya, who enthralled everyone with his 'Superman' touches will bolster the line-up.

While the defence department will no doubt be led by skipper Nada and pillared on the other side by Mohit Chhillar, the addition of ex U-Mumba defender Jeeva Gopal will act like a cover for the dynamic duo. Parmod Narwal, the ex-Bull will play the role of the primary all-rounder alongside Deepak Kumar.

Come PKL Season 5, the air will be filled with anticipation about how well the Steelers will combine to fare against the other teams in the league.

Match #1

Date: 30 July

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #2

Date: 02 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 08 August

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Nagpur

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #4

Date: 16 August

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #5

Date: 19 August

Opponent: U.P Yoddha

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 23 August

Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC

City: Lucknow

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #7

Date: 30 August

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #8

Date: 02 September

Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #9

Date: 05 September

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Kolkata

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #10

Date: 08 September

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #11

Date: 17 September

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #12

Date: 10 September

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #13

Date: 12 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #14

Date: 13 September

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #15

Date: 14 September

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Sonepat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #16

Date: 19 September

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #17

Date: 21 September

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Ranchi

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #18

Date: 24 September

Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #19

Date: 04 October

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #20

Date: 11 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #21

Date: 17 October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Download link: Full Haryana Steelers schedule PDF here

