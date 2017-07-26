Pro Kabaddi 2017 Haryana Steelers, Schedule: PKL 5 Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image.
The full schedule of the Haryana Steelers as they get ready to make their debut in PKL in Season 5.
It's been four seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League and with four news teams added to the fray, it makes this season of Kabaddi more lively. One of the four new entrants is the Haryana Steelers, a franchise owned by JSW Sports and the 'Dhakaad Boys' will look to make an immediate impact with the strong squad that is set to take to the mat on game day.
The Steelers announced left-corner Surender Nada as their captain and will be partnered by one of his closest buddies Mohit Chhillar as the duo will look to continue their fabulous chemistry on the mat, having played together for all four seasons of the PKL. With the teams divided into two zones, the Steelers finds themselves pitted in Zone A along with Dabang Delhi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneir Paltan, U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiant
The raiding department boasts of the likes of Wazir Singh, Surjeet Singh and Prashant Rai while Deepak Kumar Dahiya, who enthralled everyone with his 'Superman' touches will bolster the line-up.
While the defence department will no doubt be led by skipper Nada and pillared on the other side by Mohit Chhillar, the addition of ex U-Mumba defender Jeeva Gopal will act like a cover for the dynamic duo. Parmod Narwal, the ex-Bull will play the role of the primary all-rounder alongside Deepak Kumar.
Come PKL Season 5, the air will be filled with anticipation about how well the Steelers will combine to fare against the other teams in the league.
Match #1
Date: 30 July
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #2
Date: 02 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 08 August
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Nagpur
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #4
Date: 16 August
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #5
Date: 19 August
Opponent: U.P Yoddha
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 23 August
Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC
City: Lucknow
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #7
Date: 30 August
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #8
Date: 02 September
Opponent: Gujarat Fortune Giants
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #9
Date: 05 September
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Kolkata
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #10
Date: 08 September
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #11
Date: 17 September
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #12
Date: 10 September
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #13
Date: 12 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #14
Date: 13 September
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #15
Date: 14 September
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Sonepat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #16
Date: 19 September
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #17
Date: 21 September
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Ranchi
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #18
Date: 24 September
Opponent: Dabang Delhi KC
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #19
Date: 04 October
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #20
Date: 11 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #21
Date: 17 October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Download link: Full Haryana Steelers schedule PDF here
