Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 Haryana Steelers players to watch out for

Ahead of their first Pro Kabaddi League, the Steelers unit looks like a well-oiled machine.

@amit5793sinha by Amit Sinha Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 20:42 IST

Even if not the highest paid name in the league like last season, Chhillar will still remain a threat to the opposition

JSW Sport knows its game when it comes to investing in Indian sports and it came as no surprise when they picked the Haryana franchise for the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

And unlike the UP Yoddhas, every move they've made before the beginning of the tournament, from picking Ranbir Khokar as Head Coach to building a team around the defence of Surender Nada and Mohit Chhillar, reeks of the confidence that one would expect an average Haryanvi to exude.

By picking the hub of Kabaddi, the franchise has added two strings to one bow. Picking Haryana ensures the franchise will get the best out of the grass-root scouting because of the massive levels of talent there. Moreover, to have the biggest names from Haryana plying their trade in front of their home crowds would mean having them at their double best.

If all this is not enough to earmark them as one of the contenders in their first season at Pro Kabaddi League, the squad boasts of enough names who would look to stamp their authority on the tournament, this time in Haryana colours. Here are the 5 Steelers who promise to steal the show in the fifth edition of the tournament.

#1 Mohit Chhillar

As was the case with several names who shone in the first few seasons and were then bought by a new franchise in the fourth, Chillar also failed to replicate his form with Bengaluru Bulls in the fourth season.

But even then Chhillar performed admirably well than his peers and had a good World Cup to wrap up 2016.

In 2017, with a fresh set of faces around him and with a crowd chanting his name, Chhillar could galvanise the whole Haryana unit to perform a notch higher. Time and again, he has shown what he is capable of on the mat and a squad high on aggression and confidence would need the calm of Chhillar to really fulfil their potential as a team in the league.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: U Mumba's predicted starting lineup