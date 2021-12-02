Top 5 defenders to watch out for in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will get underway in Bengaluru in three weeks, with hosts Bengaluru Bulls facing former champions U Mumba in the tournament opener. Both teams have a very strong defensive lineup.

Defense holds the key to any kabaddi team's success. In the past, fans have witnessed how teams with a reliable defensive unit can become Pro Kabaddi League winners.

A raider can win his team a match, but to win a competition, the team needs to have a strong defense. Almost every team in Pro Kabaddi 2021 has a star-studded defensive lineup.

On that note, we will take a look at the top five defenders to watch in the upcoming PKL season.

#1 Rinku Narwal, Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors left corner defender Rinku Narwal played a massive role in his team's maiden championship win the previous PKL season. He formed a solid partnership with Baldev Singh to trouble the opposition raiders.

Rinku scored 64 tackle points in 23 games and finished in the top 10 of the defenders' leaderboard. The defending champions have retained him in their squad for Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#2 Ravinder Pahal, Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants broke the bank to acquire Ravinder Pahal's services for Pro Kabaddi 2021. The two-time PKL finalists spent a whopping ₹74 lakh to sign the right corner defender.

Pahal was the most successful defender for the previous season's runners-up, Dabang Delhi KC, having scored 63 tackle points in 23 matches. The ankle hold specialist will be keen to continue his excellent form in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#3 Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba

With 82 tackle points in 24 matches, U Mumba's left corner defender Fazel Atrachali had the highest number of tackle points in the previous Pro Kabaddi League season.

Unfortunately, Fazel's efforts could not help U Mumba become PKL 2019 champions. The left corner defender will try his best to continue his excellent form and guide the Mumbai-based franchise to the title in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#4 Nitesh Kumar, UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha's right corner defender Nitesh Kumar owns the record for the most tackle points scored by a single defender in a single Pro Kabaddi League season. The rising star of Indian kabaddi amassed 100 tackle points in Season 6. Even in the seventh edition, Nitesh finished in the top 3 of the defenders' leaderboard.

However, his efforts have not been enough to make UP Yoddha the champions. With Pardeep Narwal in his team now, Nitesh will look forward to troubling the opposition raiders, scoring tackle points consistently and helping UP Yoddha end their title drought.

#5 PO Surjeet Singh, Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas signed former Puneri Paltan skipper PO Surjeet Singh for ₹75 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. The right cover defender is famous for his dash.

Surjeet scored 63 tackle points in the previous PKL season. The Tamil Thalaivas' defense was one of its weak points in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi League. It will be interesting to see if Surjeet's presence improves the team's performance.

