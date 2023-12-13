Pro Kabaddi 2023: Ranking jerseys of all 12 teams in PKL 10

Pro Kabaddi 2023 started on December 2 in Ahmedabad. Fans have witnessed some exciting matches in the last 10 days. The league will continue to entertain the audience for almost three more months.

Apart from the kabaddi players, the fans were also excited to see the jerseys of their favorite teams in this season. It is the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, and some franchises designed special jerseys for this tournament.

In this article, we will rank the 12 teams based on the design and looks of their jerseys in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

#12 Bengaluru Bulls

The Bengaluru Bulls have had some fantastic jerseys in the past, but this year's kit looks quite similar to the one of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fans have even been chanting 'RCB, RCB' when the Bulls play in the arenas.

A unique look would have been better, especially considering that this is the 10th season of the Bulls franchise. Perhaps, even using a jersey from season one, with some modern touches would have been perfect.

#11 Gujarat Giants

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants have two kits. Their home kit has red as the primary color, while the secondary color is white. The Giants' home jersey looked fanastic, but the away kit has been a slight letdown from the designers.

Other teams like Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers also have similar jerseys. The design of the Giants' away jersey is not a standout one.

#10 UP Yoddhas

Like the Gujarat Giants, the UP Yoddhas have two kits - home and away. Their home kit is not so well-designed, but the away kit is a show-stealer. Perhaps, the colors for the home kit could have been used better.

The away jersey has an attractive design on the upper side, with a Yoddha standing with a bow and arrow drawn as well. It is probably the best away jersey of PKL 10.

#9 Telugu Titans

Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans have opted for a yellow and red kit for Pro Kabaddi 2023. The Titans have had some brilliant kits in previous PKL seasons. Perhaps, this one is not the best one, but still, it is a top-quality design.

Fans of the Telugu Titans opined in the comments section of the jersey reveal video that the designers could have preferred yellow-colored stripes on the shoulders as well.

#8 Dabang Delhi KC

Former PKL champions Dabang Delhi KC are known for their cool kits, and this year, they have another well-designed outfit for their players. The gradient touch of red to the fading blue color has a perfect blend.

Even the shorts match well with the jersey. This year's Delhi jersey is one of the best in the franchise's 10-year history.

#7 Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan have retained their primary jersey color as orange and white as the secondary color. The kit designers knew how to design a kit using these colors, and they have done their job well.

The best thing about the jersey is how well the designers have placed the sponsor's logo in the middle. The sponsor is visible clearly, and yet it does not have an impact on the overall look of the outfit.

#6 Patna Pirates

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have continued to don yellow and green-colored kits for Pro Kabaddi 2023. Their kit is well-designed, and fans loved how the Patna-based franchise have maintained its continuity with the jersey colors in 10 seasons.

The slight touch of red color on the collar and the sleeves is also catchy. It looks like a classic Patna Pirates kit.

#5 Haryana Steelers

With apparel giant Puma as its sponsor, Haryana Steelers have excellent jerseys for both home and away matches. For the away games, the Steelers have donned a simple yet elegant white-dominant kit.

For the home games, the Steelers have a blue-dominant kit. The use of colors and the blend of sponsor logos on the jersey are almost perfect.

#4 U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League season two winners U Mumba have also decided to retain their classic colors for season 10. The jersey has an orange shade as the primary color, with the spirit of Mumbai city present in the lower part of the T-shirt.

The black shorts give it a classic touch. Overall, U Mumba have one of the best kit designs in PKL 10.

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers always come up with elegant jerseys in PKL. The same trend has continued in season 10, with the Pink Panthers retaining the pink and blue combo.

Once again, the kit designers have blended the sponsor logos perfectly with the kit. The white stripes between pink and light blue colors give a top-class look to the outfit.

#2 Tamil Thalaivas

Sagar Rathee's Tamil Thalaivas have a stylish combo of yellow and blue for their jersey in Pro Kabaddi 2023. The T-shirt has the logo of the Thalaivas in the background, with a royal design on the front.

The shorts match well with the T-shirt. In their own words, the Thalaivas have a 'bold design' for PKL 10.

#1 Bengal Warriors

Former champions Bengal Warriors did away with their old logo and jersey before Pro Kabaddi 2023. They introduced a new logo, with a fresh kit, which is probably the best of PKL 10.

The shades of blue have been used to perfection from top to bottom. This is not only the best kit of this year's PKL but also among the top kits in Pro Kabaddi League's 10-year history.