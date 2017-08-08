Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 talking points from Day 10 of PKL 5

Steelers finally get the better of Fortunegiants but Chaudhari's final second lapse proves costly for Titans.

by Amit Sinha 08 Aug 2017

Sukesh Hegde sat out for most part of the match against Haryana Steelers

The power-packed Pro Kabaddi evening began with the two teams, who had produced the first tie of PKL 5, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers, meeting again to produce yet another tight contest in front of a packed Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur. In the first half, it was a hard-fought game before the Fortunegiants ran out of fortune as well as steam against a more resolute Steelers to give the Haryana side a comfortable win.

In the second match, the Bengaluru Bulls hosted familiar foes Telugu Titans in their new home stadium and both teams put on their best defensive displays to give another nerve-wracking tied game.

Had it not been for Rahul Chaudhari's last second of madness, the Titans would have almost managed to snatch a momentous come-from-behind victory in the match. The men in yellow continue to look for their second win and their winless streak is now stretched to six.

Here are the five talking points from Day 10 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5!

#1 Atrachali loses in the game of deception to Nada

Nada got both raid and tackle points on Tuesday for his team

With little separating the two teams and the half-time buzzer just seconds away, Surender Nada gave the game its brightest moment. Having come to raid primarily to eat up some time and hold on to the paltry lead, Nada was doing his job well until Fazel Atrachali opened to him the window of opportunity. Realizing that Nada had no intention to raid, Atrachali did the cardinal sin of Kabaddi – take his focus off the game.

As the Iranian on the left corner turned his head to speak to the coaching staff, Nada showed great presence of mind and ran to catch him off guard and by the time the Gujarat man could react, Nada had run back to his side after completing a successful raid.

When Atrachali came to raid in 27th minute, he tried to return the favor as he landed a hefty kick on Nada's chest before being tackled by the Steelers defenders.