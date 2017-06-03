Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: PKL's one-team men

Can you name them all?

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway on July 28 for what will be its fifth edition. The new season will feature a total of 12 teams, four more than the previous seasons, after franchises from Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have been added.

Last month, the players were signed up the teams following an auction, that saw all the top players being distributed among the dozen teams. The old eight teams were given the option to retain a player each, while the new ones had the option of a priority pick from the auction pool.

Many stars changed shop, which means that there are only four players who have the distinction of playing for one team in all five seasons. Let us take a look at Pro Kabaddi’s one-team men!

#1 Jang Kun Lee

The Korean will turn out for the Bengal side once again

The Korean has been one of the shining stars of the entire Pro Kabaddi entourage so far and has grown in stature with every passing season with the Bengal Warriors. Starting out as a rookie foreigner, he is now one of the premier raiders in the competition and was retained by the Warriors for a whopping Rs 80.3 lakhs.

In 51 matches, he has amassed a mammoth 243 raid points, which includes seven super 10s. He led Korea to a third-place finish in the Kabaddi World Cup last year and was the Kolkata side’s most important player in Season 4 as well. It will be fascinating to see how he fares sharing raiding duties with Maninder Singh and Deepak Narwal.

