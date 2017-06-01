Pro Kabaddi Season 5: 5 Bollywood film stars who support Pro Kabaddi teams

Some huge stars make the list!

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 14:08 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 5 is all set to kick off towards the end of July later this year and this edition promises to bigger and better than ever. The new season will feature a total of 12 teams after four news ones from Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh were added this time around.

This increase in the number of teams is a sign of the burgeoning popularity of the sport and the league, which has taken the Indian audience by storm. Recording a 51% cumulative growth over the last four seasons, it is poised to take on the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the race for the country’s most popular sporting leagues.

Sports fans have been converted into kabaddi lovers in the last two years and many celebrities, including cricketers and actors, have become fans of the sport and the franchises. In this article, we take a look at five Bollywood film stars who are fans of Pro Kabaddi sides!

Related: Pro Kabaddi 2017, season 5: Team owners

#1 Abhishek Bachchan

The Players lead actor has been involved with the league since its inception

The most obvious choice in this list. Bachchan Jr. is the owner of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the title in the inaugural edition of the league. He has been seen on various occasions coming down to the stadium to support his team.

The Guru and Dhoom lead actor has been one of the key supporters of the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception and has been a name that has been associated with the league since the very beginning. He has played a major role in improving the visibility of the league among the masses as well.

Related: Jaipur Pink Panthers Team Players for Pro Kabaddi 2017, Season 5