11 Essential makeup brushes for beginners to ace their looks

Makeup brushes are essential tools that are meant to be used to apply makeup products to the skin and blend them perfectly. They allow users to regulate the quantity and location of makeup, ensuring that it is even and preventing tile.

Their benefit is that in addition to being used for hygiene purposes, they also minimize direct contact between hands and faces and the possible transmission of bacteria.

The wide assortment of makeup brushes makes them an extremely versatile tool. With them being able to be used with many different makeup products, users can create an array of looks ranging from natural no-makeup look to a bright and bold look. Top-notch brushes are worth investing in as they elevate makeup application, giving professional-looking results like a makeup artist creates.

11 makeup brushes for beginners

Brushes are an essential element of having a makeup look that is flawless and eye-catching. The truth lies in the fact that those bristles of the makeup brush help you blend all kinds of makeup products seamlessly onto your skin.

Here is a list of 11 makeup brushes for beginners:

Yuwaku Premium Kabuki Makeup Brush Set BS-MALL Premium Makeup Brush Set Quivange Kabuki Makeup Brush Set SOLVE Professional Makeup Brush Set Gee-rgeous Professional Makeup Brush Set AMMIY Unicorn Makeup Brushes Niré Beauty Professional Makeup Brush Set Real Perfection Makeup Brush Set TEXAMO Makeup Brush Set BTYMS Makeup Brush Set Sephora Collection Complete Makeup Brush Set

1) Yuwaku Premium Kabuki Makeup Brush Set

Yuwaku Premium Kabuki Makeup Brush Set (Image from Amazon)

The Yuwaku Premium Kabuki Makeup Brush Set has 14 pieces in total. Five of these are basic Kabuki brushes. 9 out of these 14 are eye makeup brushes. The features of these brushes include a matte finish and a wooden handle. It has a rose gold ferrule that fits between the wooden handle and dark brown bristles.

The dark brown bristles are designed with high-quality nylon fibers, which are non-irritating and suit even the most sensitive skin. The eye brushes are great for detail and precision in eyeshadow application. It works well with both powder and liquid makeup products.

Price: $26 on Amazon

2) BS-MALL Premium Makeup Brush Set

BS-MALL Premium Makeup Brush Set (Image from Amazon)

This makeup brush set for beginners is an 18-piece collection. You can add this to your beauty routine as it is affordable and of good quality. The handles are made of wood and alloy. The bristles are made of ultra-soft nylon, which is also good for sensitive skin.

These makeup brushes are good if you have oily skin, as they help in even and long-lasting application of makeup. It does not irritate the skin. The BS-MALL Premium Makeup Brush Set has a carrying stand that easily holds all these brushes.

Price: $10 on Amazon

3) Quivange Kabuki Makeup Brush Set

Qivange Kabuki Makeup Brush Set (Image via Amazon)

Quivange Kabuki Makeup Brush Set includes five small brushes that can be used for highlighting and concealing or even eye shadow applications. It also has five large brushes for applying liquid foundation, bronzer and blush, and compact powders. The handles of these brushes are wooden and made of high-quality aluminum. It has 100% vegan-friendly fibers as bristles, which are soft and safe to use.

Price: $25 on Amazon

4) SOLVE Professional Makeup Brush Set

SOLVE Professional Makeup Brush Set (Image via Amazon)

This makeup brush set is a 32-piece kit. It has an angled brush, tapered brush, round brush, small round brush, flat brush, flat angled brush, and small angled brush, among other small and large brushes.

It has handles made from birchwood with a rose gold color aluminum ferrule. It has hypoallergenic bristles, which are soft to the touch and good for sensitive skin. It also comes with a carrying case to keep all the brushes well-organized.

Price: $10 on Amazon

5) Gee-rgeous Professional Makeup Brush Set

Gee-rgeous Makeup brush set (Image via Amazon)

Gee-rgeous Professional Makeup Brush Set comes with a marble finish handle. It consists of five eye makeup brushes and seven face makeup brushes. It has an ombre finish with bristles of dark brown and white.

The bristles are made of soft synthetic fiber. They provide good coverage of concealers and other makeup products and easy application. It comes with a marble-patterned bag to carry all the brushes.

Price: $8 on Amazon

6) AMMIY Unicorn Makeup Brushes

AMMIY Unicorn Makeup Brushes (Image via Amazon)

These high-quality brushes are made of nylon bristles that feel gentle on the skin. It is a 10-piece collection for a basic makeup routine. It has long and slim handles for a good grip. It is quirky with its iridescent color handle and twisted design.

The bristles are soft and delicate and do not absorb makeup. The multicolor bristles of this brush work good will sweat-proof or waterproof makeup products. It comes with a carrying case.

Price: $10 on Amazon

7) Niré Beauty Professional Makeup Brush Set

Niré Beauty Professional Makeup Brush Set (Image via Amazon)

This is an award-winning makeup brush set. It has superior-quality beauty tools for precision makeup application. It consists of 15 pieces, including 12 professional makeup brushes. It has a brush holder as well as a brush cleaner. It also comes with a blender sponge for a long lasting foundation application. It is hypoallergenic and 100% vegan. The handles are made of wood, non-slippery, and easy to hold.

Price: $50 on Amazon

8) Real Perfection Makeup Brush Set

Real Perfection Makeup Brush Set (Image via Amazon)

These makeup brushes are a total of 8 pieces for basic natural no-makeup makeup look or a full glam look. The brush handles are made of wood, and the bristles are dense, so gold makeup products well to avoid wastage. The bristles are made of synthetic fibers and are irritation-free and soft. They ensure an even application as they are dense bristles.

Price: $20 on Amazon

9) TEXAMO Makeup Brush Set

Texamo Makeup brush set (Image via Amazon)

This is a pink makeup brush set that is functional and of high-quality. It consists of 10 pieces for all essential makeup. The brushes are soft, dense synthetic fibers that offer a silky feel and are ideal for all skins. They have an ergonomic shape and wooden handles for ease of makeup application. They come in a lightweight and foldable bag, making them easy to carry.

Price: $12 on Amazon

10) BTYMS Makeup Brush Set

BTYMS Makeup Brush Set (Image via Amazon)

These makeup brushes are a set of 12 multipurpose brushes of different shapes and sizes. They are made of high-quality synthetic fibers that are soft on the skin. They are ideal for achieving any kind of look, be it a beauty trend of 2024 or a minimal everyday makeup look. The handles are made of wood and have an ergonomic, easy-to-hold shape.

Price: $9 on Amazon

11) Sephora Collection Complete Makeup Brush Set

Sephora Collection Complete Makeup Brush Set (Image via Sephora)

These makeup brushes by Sephora have seven soft, vegan brushes. It has all the essential tools to complete a heavy or soft glam makeup look. The coverage that these dense brushes provide is buildable limitlessly. It has a foundation, powder, blush, concealer, crease, shadow, and brow brush for a complete makeup routine. They come in recyclable packaging.

Price: $46 on Sephora

These makeup brushes for beginners are hypoallergenic overall and suitable for even sensitive skin types. Depending on one's usage and how well one maintains them, makeup brushes can last up to five years.

Makeup brushes need maintenance and should be cleaned after each use to avoid skin allergies or reactions. Using different brushes for each makeup product and application is ideal for gaining the most benefits and a flawless look.