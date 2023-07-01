5 beauty products that are a must have for Kang Daniel

Kang Daniel shot to stardom after winning first place in the second season of Produce 101, which then led to the formation of the boy band Wanna One. His role as the center of the boy group eventually resulted in the K-pop idol being titled the "Nation's Center" by the netizens, following which the singer started exploring his solo career.

The K-pop star has a strong influence in the beauty industry as well, as he headed a campaign for Givenchy Beauty, becoming the first male celebrity to front a campaign for the beauty brand. Much recently, the singer has also landed an endorsement with The BOIBOY, collaborating with the beauty brand to create some fun campaigns.

In a recent video with Vogue Japan, Kang Daniel gave his fans a sneak peek into his travel bag. The singer is a big fan of his gadgets, as some of his most precious items are his headphones, AirPods, and gaming laptop. Other than those, he also has a special casing for his hats, as he is a huge fan of baseball caps and hates to see them getting squished inside his bag.

As for the beauty products, he loves products from the brands he has collaborated with. He pulled out sheet masks and sunscreen from The BOIBOY, and he also mentioned how he still prefers the Givenchy perfume over any other fragrance.

Moisturizing products like lip balm and sheet masks are a non-negotiable for Kang Daniel

1) Sheet masks

Kang Daniel mentioned in the video that having some sheet masks handy makes him feel relieved. With a hectic schedule and lots of traveling, the skin tends to get irritated, eventually becoming sensitive. A calming sheet mask is essential for reducing redness and repairing the skin barrier.

The K-pop idol pulled out The BOIBOY sheet mask, a product that he has previously modeled for. The sheet mask is infused with a moisturizing essence and has a brightening effect on the skin. Retailing for $35.44, one can grab the mask from Beauty Box Korea's website.

2) Sunscreen

Korean celebrities are extremely diligent with their sunscreen application and re-application, so it is no surprise Kang Daniel always has a sun care product handy. The singer stated that although he doesn't go outside much, he likes to have a sunscreen with him at all times.

Sunscreen is a crucial step in a skincare routine, without which the rest of the skincare products are rendered useless. Since sun damage is irreversible, it is best to apply a sun care product daily to prevent early signs of aging.

The BOIBOY Sun Cream that Kang Daniel uses is not available in the US as of yet, but one can expect it on Beauty Box Korea's website soon, as they carry the rest of the products from the K-beauty brand.

3) Lip balm

Kang Daniel next pulled out a product that most beauty enthusiasts are familiar with, the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in the original flavor. Keeping the lips well hydrated helps prevent chapped lips, so having a moisturizing lip product handy would be extremely helpful.

While one can use a true lip balm, the K-pop idol relies on the super-hydrating sleeping mask to keep his lips looking fresh and plump. He also specifies in the video that he loves the scent of the Laneige mask, which is why he tends to go back to that product time and again. The lip product retails for $24 on the Laneige, Sephora, and Walmart websites.

4) Perfume

Kang Daniel was the first male celebrity to work with Givenchy Beauty, leading their campaign and even collaborating with them for some of their products. The singer loves fragrances, often picking his beauty products based on their scents.

He has previously mentioned his love for Givenchy's Trouble Fête Eau de Parfum, stating that the perfume resonated with his personality. In the Vogue video, the K-pop idol states,

"This is one I collaborated on. I like this kind of scent, so I still use it. It smells like...flower decorating on a bare tree in autumn"

The fragrance retails for $280 on the Givenchy Beauty website and is available in one size only.

5) Aroma oil

As the singer loves a good scent, he incorporates aroma oils into his beauty routine as well. While not necessarily a skincare or makeup product, the aroma oil helps calm the nerves, has a therapeutic effect, and helps with sleep.

Kang Daniel mentioned that he loves to apply some on the back of his hands and then spread it around his neck. He said that doing this before bedtime ensures he has a restful sleep, making sure he gets proper rest regardless of where he is. For someone who travels as much as the singer does, having products that can help with sleep quality always comes in handy.

Kang Daniel goes on to state that these products are essential to him, as they help him maintain his routine while he is traveling. The K-pop idol recently released his newest song SOS, which boasted a cinematic music video with a dystopian setting. The song is part of his 4th mini-album REALIEZ, which also features the English track WASTELAND.

