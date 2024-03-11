5 Best manicure at Oscars 2024 red carpet

On March 10, the 96th annual Oscars 2024 took place in Los Angeles, attracting the who's who of the movie industry. Renowned for its iconic Hollywood red carpets, this prestigious event not only showcased stunning gowns and glamorous hairdos but also the latest chic manicures, adding an extra layer of glamour to the proceedings.

Many Oscars 2024 A-listers opted for age-old manicures, like the French tips and almond-shaped ones. However, some stars were seen going bold with their manicures, flaunting breathtaking silver and gold polish shades.

For instance, Anya Taylor-Joy paired her illuminating silver-toned gown with a shiny silver-hued chrome manicure. While the British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo’s XXL Emerald-hued manicure stole the hearts of many. Rocking the hearts of many beauty enthusiasts, these beauties traded in traditional French manicures for more contemporary pointies.

5 best manicures witnessed at the Oscars 2024 Awards' red carpet

The glamorous gowns, stunning hairdos, and makeup flaunted by the elites of the film industry during the Oscars 2024 award night were nothing short of attention-grabbing affairs for their fans and followers. However, it was their on-trend nail art that stole the show, adding an extra touch of pizzazz to their already magnetic presence.

Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 5 best manicures as witnessed at the Oscars 2024 award night, standing as the perfect inspiration ahead of many beauty enthusiasts' next salon appointment.

1) Danielle Brooks’ dazzling French manicure

The Color Purple star and Oscars 2024 nominee, Danielle Brooks, stunned the audience by donning a deconstructed Dolce & Gabbana black tuxedo. However, it was her dazzling French manicure that truly turned heads.

Brooks went all out with her manicure, adding plenty of rhinestones to her French tip nails. The result was a breathtaking display that rivaled the luminance of her diamond jewelry.

2) Anya Taylor-Joy’s silver-hued chrome manicure

Although not an Oscar nominee this year, Taylor-Joy did burn the red carpet with her stunning appearance bedecked in a Dior Haute Couture strapless, ornamented flowing gown. Taylor styled her blonde tresses down straight and accessorized her attire with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Elaborating on how Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus was confirmed as the inspiration for her designer gown, Anne flashed her sliver-chrome manis. An exquisite creation by the celeb manicurist Kim Throung, Taylor-Joy's silver-hued chrome-style nails perfectly complemented her dazzling silver-sequinned ensemble.

3) Cynthia Erivo’s XXL emerald-hued manicure

British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo is currently on the color green spree! Inspired by her role as Elphaba in a movie adaptation of the musical Wicked, she sozzled the Oscars 2024 red carpet donning a deep-hued emerald Loius Vuitton scooped-neck flowing satin gown.

Pairing the ensemble, Cynthia won the hearts of many with her freshly done XXL-sized, emerald-colored manicure. Thoroughly attention-grabbing, Erivo did justice to her role as the Wicked Witch of the West with her pointed, stiletto-shaped French nails, painted in an emerald green color, ornamented, and adorned with rhinestones.

4) Vanessa Hudgens’ classic ombré French manicure

Vanessa Hudgens graced the Oscars 2024 red carpet sporting an all-black, long-sleeve, turtleneck-flowing ensemble while caressing her baby bump with her perfectly done almond-shaped classic Ombré French manicure.

Married to Major League Baseball outfielder Cole Tucker, the couple is expecting their first child.

5) Florence Pugh’s rhinestone-studded manicure

The Oppenheimer actress, Florence Pugh, made a striking entry at the Oscar 2024 in a silver Del Core dress. The gown featured a sculpted sheer bodice adorned with delicate all-over beadwork.

Reminiscing about the water droplets, the Dune: Part Two actress flaunted a plunging long-tail dress with her edgy, stone-studded manicure. Created by New York City-based celebrity manicurist Dawn Sterling, Florence's edgy manicure looked stunning with studded rhinestones, enhancing her appearance.

The Oscars 2024 event promises to be a must-see affair, with attention-grabbing ensembles, makeup, and manicurists' creative genius. These are the 5 best manicures we thought would delight the crowd at the Oscars 2024 awards.